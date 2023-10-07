UMB Bank n.a. Sells 13,261 Shares of Mohawk Industries, Inc. (NYSE:MHK)

UMB Bank n.a. cut its holdings in Mohawk Industries, Inc. (NYSE:MHK – Free Report) by 15.6% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 71,583 shares of the company’s stock after selling 13,261 shares during the period. UMB Bank n.a. owned about 0.11% of Mohawk Industries worth $7,385,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the business. Kinneret Advisory LLC grew its holdings in shares of Mohawk Industries by 2.3% in the first quarter. Kinneret Advisory LLC now owns 3,451 shares of the company’s stock valued at $429,000 after acquiring an additional 77 shares in the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors lifted its stake in Mohawk Industries by 3.3% in the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 2,708 shares of the company’s stock valued at $336,000 after purchasing an additional 86 shares during the last quarter. Xponance Inc. lifted its stake in Mohawk Industries by 1.2% in the second quarter. Xponance Inc. now owns 8,484 shares of the company’s stock valued at $875,000 after purchasing an additional 98 shares during the last quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System lifted its stake in Mohawk Industries by 0.5% in the first quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System now owns 20,281 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,033,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Daiwa Securities Group Inc. lifted its stake in Mohawk Industries by 2.8% in the first quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 3,731 shares of the company’s stock valued at $374,000 after purchasing an additional 103 shares during the last quarter. 77.04% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research firms recently commented on MHK. Barclays dropped their price objective on Mohawk Industries from $105.00 to $98.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, August 1st. Jefferies Financial Group upped their price objective on Mohawk Industries from $115.00 to $118.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 13th. StockNews.com started coverage on Mohawk Industries in a research note on Thursday. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, Loop Capital increased their target price on Mohawk Industries from $115.00 to $130.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, July 31st. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $114.71.

Mohawk Industries Stock Performance

NYSE:MHK opened at $81.50 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $95.43 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $98.58. Mohawk Industries, Inc. has a 1 year low of $80.02 and a 1 year high of $130.63. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25, a quick ratio of 0.98 and a current ratio of 1.78.

Mohawk Industries (NYSE:MHK – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, July 27th. The company reported $2.76 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.65 by $0.11. Mohawk Industries had a positive return on equity of 7.27% and a negative net margin of 2.82%. The firm had revenue of $2.95 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.95 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $4.41 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 6.4% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts anticipate that Mohawk Industries, Inc. will post 9.38 earnings per share for the current year.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, VP Rodney David Patton sold 2,600 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, July 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $106.76, for a total value of $277,576.00. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 14,487 shares in the company, valued at $1,546,632.12. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In related news, VP Rodney David Patton sold 2,600 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, July 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $106.76, for a total value of $277,576.00. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 14,487 shares in the company, valued at $1,546,632.12. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, CEO Jeffrey S. Lorberbaum sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, August 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $101.22, for a total value of $1,012,200.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 39,200 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,967,824. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 17.20% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Mohawk Industries Company Profile

(Free Report)

Mohawk Industries, Inc designs, manufactures, sources, distributes, and markets flooring products for residential and commercial remodeling, and new construction channels in the United States, Europe, Russia, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Global Ceramic, Flooring North America (Flooring NA), and Flooring Rest of the World (Flooring ROW).

Featured Stories

