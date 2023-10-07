UMB Bank n.a. Sells 2,072 Shares of Genuine Parts (NYSE:GPC)

UMB Bank n.a. cut its position in shares of Genuine Parts (NYSE:GPC – Free Report) by 4.2% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 47,072 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after selling 2,072 shares during the period. UMB Bank n.a.’s holdings in Genuine Parts were worth $7,966,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS lifted its stake in Genuine Parts by 6.6% in the first quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 19,056 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $2,401,000 after acquiring an additional 1,180 shares during the period. Cibc World Market Inc. lifted its position in shares of Genuine Parts by 14.8% in the 1st quarter. Cibc World Market Inc. now owns 2,740 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $345,000 after purchasing an additional 354 shares during the period. Sei Investments Co. boosted its stake in shares of Genuine Parts by 9.4% during the first quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 50,928 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $6,448,000 after purchasing an additional 4,372 shares in the last quarter. Aviva PLC increased its holdings in Genuine Parts by 63.1% during the first quarter. Aviva PLC now owns 78,951 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $9,949,000 after buying an additional 30,545 shares during the period. Finally, Allianz Asset Management GmbH lifted its holdings in Genuine Parts by 195.1% during the first quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 114,328 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $14,408,000 after buying an additional 75,591 shares during the period. 77.51% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NYSE GPC opened at $144.06 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $20.23 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.85, a PEG ratio of 1.72 and a beta of 0.90. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.73, a current ratio of 1.15 and a quick ratio of 0.58. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $151.13 and its 200 day moving average price is $159.06. Genuine Parts has a 1 year low of $139.66 and a 1 year high of $187.73.

Genuine Parts ( NYSE:GPC Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, July 20th. The specialty retailer reported $2.44 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.34 by $0.10. Genuine Parts had a return on equity of 32.43% and a net margin of 5.30%. The firm had revenue of $5.92 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.96 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $2.20 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 5.6% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Genuine Parts will post 9.25 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, October 2nd. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 8th were issued a $0.95 dividend. This represents a $3.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.64%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, September 7th. Genuine Parts’s payout ratio is presently 44.44%.

GPC has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price objective on Genuine Parts from $190.00 to $184.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, July 21st. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Genuine Parts in a research note on Thursday. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Truist Financial cut their price target on shares of Genuine Parts from $191.00 to $172.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday. Stephens decreased their price objective on Genuine Parts from $172.00 to $168.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, July 21st. Finally, Northcoast Research began coverage on Genuine Parts in a research note on Wednesday, June 28th. They set a “buy” rating and a $195.00 target price on the stock. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $174.63.

Genuine Parts Company distributes automotive replacement parts, and industrial parts and materials. It operates through Automotive Parts Group and Industrial Parts Group segments. The company distributes automotive replacement parts for hybrid and electric vehicles, trucks, SUVs, buses, motorcycles, recreational vehicles, farm vehicles, small engines, farm equipment, marine equipment, and heavy duty equipment; and accessory and supply items used by various automotive aftermarket customers, such as repair shops, service stations, fleet operators, automobile and truck dealers, leasing companies, bus and truck lines, mass merchandisers, farms, and individuals.

