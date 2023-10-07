UMB Bank n.a. Sells 6,249 Shares of V.F. Co. (NYSE:VFC)

UMB Bank n.a. decreased its position in shares of V.F. Co. (NYSE:VFC – Free Report) by 1.5% in the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 400,013 shares of the textile maker’s stock after selling 6,249 shares during the quarter. UMB Bank n.a.’s holdings in V.F. were worth $7,636,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd boosted its stake in V.F. by 106.9% in the 1st quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd now owns 1,131 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $64,000 after purchasing an additional 17,451 shares during the period. OLD Mission Capital LLC bought a new position in V.F. in the 4th quarter worth about $32,000. North Star Investment Management Corp. boosted its stake in V.F. by 1,000.0% in the 1st quarter. North Star Investment Management Corp. now owns 1,320 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 1,200 shares during the period. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC boosted its stake in V.F. by 42.9% in the 1st quarter. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC now owns 1,606 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $37,000 after purchasing an additional 482 shares during the period. Finally, International Assets Investment Management LLC bought a new position in V.F. in the 1st quarter worth about $38,000. Institutional investors own 80.81% of the company’s stock.

V.F. Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE VFC opened at $16.25 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.37, a quick ratio of 0.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.11. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $18.70 and its 200 day moving average is $19.74. The stock has a market cap of $6.32 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 54.17, a P/E/G ratio of 1.25 and a beta of 1.45. V.F. Co. has a 1-year low of $15.77 and a 1-year high of $34.90.

V.F. Dividend Announcement

V.F. ( NYSE:VFC Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 1st. The textile maker reported ($0.15) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.13) by ($0.02). The company had revenue of $2.09 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.07 billion. V.F. had a return on equity of 24.13% and a net margin of 1.02%. V.F.’s revenue for the quarter was down 7.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.09 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that V.F. Co. will post 2.05 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 20th. Shareholders of record on Monday, September 11th were paid a $0.30 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, September 8th. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 7.38%. V.F.’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 400.01%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research analysts have commented on VFC shares. StockNews.com started coverage on V.F. in a research note on Thursday. They issued a “sell” rating for the company. BMO Capital Markets dropped their price target on V.F. from $25.00 to $22.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, August 2nd. Piper Sandler downgraded V.F. from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their price target for the company from $28.00 to $20.00 in a research report on Monday, September 18th. Telsey Advisory Group reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a $27.00 price target on shares of V.F. in a research report on Wednesday, August 2nd. Finally, Barclays dropped their price target on V.F. from $20.00 to $19.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, August 2nd. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $24.53.

V.F. Company Profile

(Free Report)

V.F. Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the design, procurement, marketing, and distribution of branded lifestyle apparel, footwear, and related products for men, women, and children in the Americas, Europe, and the Asia-Pacific. It operates through three segments: Outdoor, Active, and Work.

