UMB Bank n.a. Sells 7,928 Shares of Vanguard U.S. Momentum Factor ETF (BATS:VFMO)

UMB Bank n.a. trimmed its stake in Vanguard U.S. Momentum Factor ETF (BATS:VFMO – Free Report) by 13.5% in the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 50,962 shares of the company’s stock after selling 7,928 shares during the period. UMB Bank n.a.’s holdings in Vanguard U.S. Momentum Factor ETF were worth $6,179,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. Harbour Investments Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Vanguard U.S. Momentum Factor ETF by 23.5% during the 1st quarter. Harbour Investments Inc. now owns 646 shares of the company’s stock worth $73,000 after acquiring an additional 123 shares during the last quarter. Market Street Wealth Management Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Vanguard U.S. Momentum Factor ETF by 5.0% during the 1st quarter. Market Street Wealth Management Advisors LLC now owns 3,439 shares of the company’s stock worth $387,000 after purchasing an additional 163 shares during the period. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. increased its holdings in Vanguard U.S. Momentum Factor ETF by 5.0% during the 4th quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 4,174 shares of the company’s stock worth $476,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares during the period. Ameritas Advisory Services LLC purchased a new position in Vanguard U.S. Momentum Factor ETF during the 1st quarter worth $34,000. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada increased its holdings in Vanguard U.S. Momentum Factor ETF by 2.3% during the 3rd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 17,750 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,877,000 after purchasing an additional 394 shares during the period.

Vanguard U.S. Momentum Factor ETF Price Performance

VFMO opened at $112.60 on Friday. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $117.59 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $116.15. The stock has a market cap of $314.15 million, a P/E ratio of 11.40 and a beta of 1.01.

Vanguard U.S. Momentum Factor ETF Dividend Announcement

Vanguard U.S. Momentum Factor ETF Profile

The company also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, September 26th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 22nd were issued a dividend of $0.1538 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, September 21st.

The Vanguard U.S. Momentum Factor ETF (VFMO) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI USA Momentum index. Vanguard U.S. Momentum Factor ETF seeks to provide long-term capital appreciation by investing in stocks with strong recent performance as determined by the advisor. VFMO was launched on Feb 13, 2018 and is managed by Vanguard.

