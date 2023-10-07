Union Pacific Co. (NYSE:UNP) Shares Bought by Leo Brokerage LLC

Leo Brokerage LLC grew its holdings in shares of Union Pacific Co. (NYSE:UNP – Free Report) by 8.7% in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 1,529 shares of the railroad operator’s stock after acquiring an additional 123 shares during the quarter. Leo Brokerage LLC’s holdings in Union Pacific were worth $313,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich lifted its holdings in shares of Union Pacific by 104,263.0% in the second quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich now owns 341,697,058 shares of the railroad operator’s stock valued at $69,918,052,000 after buying an additional 341,369,646 shares during the period. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Union Pacific by 90,390.6% in the fourth quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 13,697,556 shares of the railroad operator’s stock valued at $2,836,353,000 after buying an additional 13,682,419 shares during the period. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Union Pacific in the fourth quarter valued at $1,276,498,000. Soroban Capital Partners LP lifted its holdings in shares of Union Pacific by 77.5% in the first quarter. Soroban Capital Partners LP now owns 8,260,185 shares of the railroad operator’s stock valued at $1,662,445,000 after buying an additional 3,605,266 shares during the period. Finally, Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its holdings in shares of Union Pacific by 54.1% in the first quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 6,693,943 shares of the railroad operator’s stock valued at $1,347,224,000 after buying an additional 2,349,841 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 77.36% of the company’s stock.

Insider Transactions at Union Pacific

In other news, EVP Kenyatta G. Rocker sold 8,700 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $222.43, for a total transaction of $1,935,141.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 42,061 shares in the company, valued at approximately $9,355,628.23. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In related news, CFO Jennifer L. Hamann sold 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $222.83, for a total transaction of $222,830.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 99,378 shares in the company, valued at approximately $22,144,399.74. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, EVP Kenyatta G. Rocker sold 8,700 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $222.43, for a total value of $1,935,141.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 42,061 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,355,628.23. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.28% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on UNP. Raymond James upped their price objective on Union Pacific from $230.00 to $270.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Thursday, July 27th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Union Pacific in a research report on Thursday. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Robert W. Baird boosted their target price on Union Pacific from $228.00 to $260.00 in a research report on Thursday, July 27th. Morgan Stanley cut their target price on Union Pacific from $171.00 to $168.00 in a research report on Thursday, July 6th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company boosted their target price on Union Pacific from $200.00 to $245.00 in a research report on Thursday, July 27th. Twelve investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fourteen have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $232.97.

Union Pacific Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE UNP opened at $202.45 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $217.80 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $207.08. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.39, a current ratio of 0.71 and a quick ratio of 0.57. Union Pacific Co. has a one year low of $183.69 and a one year high of $240.48. The company has a market capitalization of $123.39 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.47, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.94 and a beta of 1.12.

Union Pacific (NYSE:UNP – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 26th. The railroad operator reported $2.57 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.75 by ($0.18). The company had revenue of $5.96 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.09 billion. Union Pacific had a return on equity of 55.03% and a net margin of 27.18%. The business’s revenue was down 4.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $2.93 EPS. Analysts anticipate that Union Pacific Co. will post 10.37 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Union Pacific Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 29th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, August 31st were paid a dividend of $1.30 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, August 30th. This represents a $5.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.57%. Union Pacific’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 47.45%.

About Union Pacific

Union Pacific Corporation, through its subsidiary, Union Pacific Railroad Company, operates in the railroad business in the United States. The company offers transportation services for grain and grain products, fertilizers, food and refrigerated products, and coal and renewables to grain processors, animal feeders, ethanol producers, and other agricultural users; petroleum, and liquid petroleum gases; and construction products, industrial chemicals, plastics, forest products, specialized products, metals and ores, soda ash, and sand, as well as finished automobiles, automotive parts, and merchandise in intermodal containers.

