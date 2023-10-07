United Airlines Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:UAL) Shares Bought by OLD National Bancorp IN

OLD National Bancorp IN lifted its stake in United Airlines Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:UAL – Free Report) by 8.5% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 139,832 shares of the transportation company’s stock after acquiring an additional 10,920 shares during the period. OLD National Bancorp IN’s holdings in United Airlines were worth $7,673,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Park Avenue Securities LLC lifted its stake in shares of United Airlines by 1.4% in the 2nd quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC now owns 15,597 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $856,000 after acquiring an additional 220 shares during the period. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. lifted its stake in United Airlines by 58.7% during the second quarter. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 595 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 220 shares during the last quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC lifted its stake in United Airlines by 16.0% during the first quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 2,092 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $93,000 after purchasing an additional 289 shares during the last quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV lifted its stake in United Airlines by 99.7% during the first quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 611 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 305 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Spire Wealth Management lifted its stake in United Airlines by 4.8% during the first quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 6,637 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $294,000 after purchasing an additional 305 shares during the last quarter. 70.37% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

United Airlines stock opened at $41.82 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $13.72 billion, a PE ratio of 5.19, a P/E/G ratio of 0.08 and a beta of 1.44. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.49, a quick ratio of 0.86 and a current ratio of 0.91. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $47.91 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $48.91. United Airlines Holdings, Inc. has a twelve month low of $32.71 and a twelve month high of $58.23.

United Airlines ( NASDAQ:UAL Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, July 20th. The transportation company reported $5.03 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $4.03 by $1.00. The company had revenue of $14.18 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $13.90 billion. United Airlines had a net margin of 5.24% and a return on equity of 48.89%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 17.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.43 earnings per share. On average, research analysts predict that United Airlines Holdings, Inc. will post 10.12 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several research firms recently commented on UAL. Argus increased their target price on shares of United Airlines from $58.00 to $65.00 in a research note on Wednesday, July 12th. Jefferies Financial Group cut their target price on shares of United Airlines from $65.00 to $48.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, September 29th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their target price on shares of United Airlines from $70.00 to $93.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, July 21st. Evercore ISI cut their price target on shares of United Airlines from $65.00 to $58.00 and set an “in-line” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, August 28th. Finally, Barclays cut their price target on shares of United Airlines from $80.00 to $60.00 in a report on Thursday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $66.60.

In other United Airlines news, CFO Gerald Laderman sold 4,491 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $57.05, for a total value of $256,211.55. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 133,213 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,599,801.65. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Insiders own 0.60% of the company’s stock.

United Airlines Holdings, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides air transportation services in North America, Asia, Europe, Africa, the Pacific, the Middle East, and Latin America. The company transports people and cargo through its mainline and regional fleets. It also offers catering, ground handling, training, and maintenance services for third parties.

