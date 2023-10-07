United Asset Strategies Inc. Acquires 295 Shares of Realty Income Co. (NYSE:O)

United Asset Strategies Inc. raised its holdings in Realty Income Co. (NYSE:O – Free Report) by 3.6% during the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 8,409 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after purchasing an additional 295 shares during the quarter. United Asset Strategies Inc.’s holdings in Realty Income were worth $503,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich grew its holdings in Realty Income by 99,350.9% in the 2nd quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich now owns 8,703,941 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $520,409,000 after buying an additional 8,695,189 shares in the last quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Realty Income by 100,285.5% in the fourth quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 8,624,121 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $547,028,000 after acquiring an additional 8,615,530 shares during the period. Norges Bank acquired a new position in shares of Realty Income in the fourth quarter valued at about $316,245,000. Resolution Capital Ltd bought a new position in Realty Income during the fourth quarter worth about $278,067,000. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised its stake in Realty Income by 13.6% in the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 18,951,549 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,202,097,000 after purchasing an additional 2,273,591 shares in the last quarter. 78.82% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NYSE O opened at $50.11 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $35.52 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 37.40, a PEG ratio of 2.50 and a beta of 0.81. The company has a current ratio of 1.56, a quick ratio of 1.56 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63. Realty Income Co. has a 12 month low of $48.42 and a 12 month high of $68.85. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $55.22 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $59.05.

The business also recently disclosed a oct 23 dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 13th. Investors of record on Monday, October 2nd will be given a dividend of $0.256 per share. This represents a yield of 5.6%. This is a boost from Realty Income’s previous oct 23 dividend of $0.26. The ex-dividend date is Friday, September 29th. Realty Income’s dividend payout ratio is currently 229.10%.

Several research analysts have recently commented on the stock. Robert W. Baird reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and set a $69.00 target price on shares of Realty Income in a report on Monday, August 28th. Citigroup lowered their price objective on Realty Income from $65.00 to $61.50 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, August 29th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their target price on Realty Income from $71.00 to $69.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, August 30th. Mizuho decreased their price target on Realty Income from $65.00 to $61.00 in a research report on Thursday, August 10th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company initiated coverage on shares of Realty Income in a research report on Wednesday, September 20th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $59.00 price objective for the company. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $67.28.

Realty Income, The Monthly Dividend Company, is an S&P 500 company and member of the S&P 500 Dividend Aristocrats index. We invest in people and places to deliver dependable monthly dividends that increase over time. The company is structured as a real estate investment trust ("REIT"), and its monthly dividends are supported by the cash flow from over 13,100 real estate properties primarily owned under long-term net lease agreements with commercial clients.

