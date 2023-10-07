United Asset Strategies Inc. Invests $308,000 in HCA Healthcare, Inc. (NYSE:HCA)

United Asset Strategies Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of HCA Healthcare, Inc. (NYSE:HCA – Free Report) in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor acquired 1,014 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $308,000.

Several other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. 1ST Source Bank raised its stake in shares of HCA Healthcare by 0.4% during the first quarter. 1ST Source Bank now owns 8,582 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,263,000 after acquiring an additional 37 shares during the last quarter. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. grew its position in shares of HCA Healthcare by 9.7% in the 1st quarter. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. now owns 420 shares of the company’s stock worth $111,000 after buying an additional 37 shares during the last quarter. Profit Investment Management LLC lifted its stake in HCA Healthcare by 2.1% in the second quarter. Profit Investment Management LLC now owns 1,800 shares of the company’s stock worth $546,000 after acquiring an additional 37 shares during the period. HHM Wealth Advisors LLC increased its position in HCA Healthcare by 0.7% during the 1st quarter. HHM Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 5,493 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,448,000 after purchasing an additional 39 shares during the period. Finally, Westshore Wealth LLC lifted its position in shares of HCA Healthcare by 2.2% in the 1st quarter. Westshore Wealth LLC now owns 1,866 shares of the company’s stock worth $492,000 after purchasing an additional 40 shares during the period. 62.73% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several brokerages have commented on HCA. StockNews.com lowered shares of HCA Healthcare from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday. Truist Financial raised their price objective on HCA Healthcare from $325.00 to $340.00 in a research report on Tuesday, June 20th. Barclays increased their price target on shares of HCA Healthcare from $275.00 to $300.00 in a research note on Wednesday, June 28th. Oppenheimer upped their price objective on shares of HCA Healthcare from $310.00 to $315.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, July 28th. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald restated an “overweight” rating and issued a $315.00 price target on shares of HCA Healthcare in a research note on Thursday, September 14th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $310.86.

Insider Activity at HCA Healthcare

In other news, SVP Jeffrey E. Cohen sold 1,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $270.00, for a total value of $405,000.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 4,414 shares in the company, valued at $1,191,780. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. In other news, SVP Jeffrey E. Cohen sold 1,500 shares of HCA Healthcare stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $270.00, for a total transaction of $405,000.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 4,414 shares in the company, valued at $1,191,780. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, SVP Kathryn A. Torres sold 5,204 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $269.12, for a total transaction of $1,400,500.48. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 19,760 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,317,811.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 9,620 shares of company stock worth $2,592,820. 1.60% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

HCA Healthcare Stock Down 0.0 %

HCA stock opened at $245.38 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average is $264.85 and its two-hundred day moving average is $273.71. The company has a market cap of $66.74 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.07, a P/E/G ratio of 1.26 and a beta of 1.62. HCA Healthcare, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $178.32 and a fifty-two week high of $304.86. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 79.26, a quick ratio of 1.03 and a current ratio of 1.20.

HCA Healthcare (NYSE:HCA – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, July 27th. The company reported $4.29 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $4.28 by $0.01. HCA Healthcare had a negative return on equity of 12,765.76% and a net margin of 9.32%. The company had revenue of $15.86 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $15.63 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $4.21 earnings per share. HCA Healthcare’s quarterly revenue was up 7.0% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts forecast that HCA Healthcare, Inc. will post 18.48 earnings per share for the current year.

HCA Healthcare Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 29th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 15th were paid a $0.60 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, September 14th. This represents a $2.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.98%. HCA Healthcare’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 11.81%.

HCA Healthcare Company Profile

HCA Healthcare, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides health care services in the United States. It operates general and acute care hospitals that offers medical and surgical services, including inpatient care, intensive care, cardiac care, diagnostic, and emergency services; and outpatient services, such as outpatient surgery, laboratory, radiology, respiratory therapy, cardiology, and physical therapy.

Further Reading

