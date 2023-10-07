United Asset Strategies Inc. Purchases 2,290 Shares of Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO)

United Asset Strategies Inc. lifted its position in Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO – Free Report) by 6.3% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 38,810 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock after buying an additional 2,290 shares during the quarter. United Asset Strategies Inc.’s holdings in Cisco Systems were worth $2,008,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. WT Wealth Management boosted its position in Cisco Systems by 3.8% during the second quarter. WT Wealth Management now owns 5,490 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock worth $284,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares during the period. Dupont Capital Management Corp boosted its position in Cisco Systems by 126.8% during the second quarter. Dupont Capital Management Corp now owns 31,808 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock worth $1,646,000 after purchasing an additional 17,782 shares during the period. Fifth Third Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its position in Cisco Systems by 35.5% during the second quarter. Fifth Third Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 7,416 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock worth $384,000 after purchasing an additional 1,943 shares during the period. Roman Butler Fullerton & Co. boosted its holdings in Cisco Systems by 4.7% in the 2nd quarter. Roman Butler Fullerton & Co. now owns 17,677 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock valued at $927,000 after purchasing an additional 797 shares during the period. Finally, DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale boosted its holdings in Cisco Systems by 6.9% in the 2nd quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 8,317,093 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock valued at $428,492,000 after purchasing an additional 540,157 shares during the period. 72.21% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of analysts have issued reports on CSCO shares. Raymond James boosted their price objective on shares of Cisco Systems from $64.00 to $65.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, August 17th. Jefferies Financial Group upped their price objective on shares of Cisco Systems from $54.00 to $59.50 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 17th. UBS Group upped their price objective on shares of Cisco Systems from $51.00 to $55.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 17th. Oppenheimer reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a $58.00 price objective on shares of Cisco Systems in a research report on Thursday, August 17th. Finally, BNP Paribas began coverage on shares of Cisco Systems in a research report on Thursday, July 20th. They set an “underperform” rating and a $45.00 price objective for the company. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $59.58.

Insider Buying and Selling at Cisco Systems

In other Cisco Systems news, SVP Maria Victoria Wong sold 6,186 shares of Cisco Systems stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $54.65, for a total transaction of $338,064.90. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 64,493 shares in the company, valued at $3,524,542.45. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In other Cisco Systems news, SVP Maria Victoria Wong sold 6,186 shares of Cisco Systems stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $54.65, for a total transaction of $338,064.90. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 64,493 shares in the company, valued at $3,524,542.45. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO Charles Robbins sold 17,687 shares of Cisco Systems stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $55.16, for a total transaction of $975,614.92. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 716,191 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $39,505,095.56. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 41,859 shares of company stock worth $2,309,352 over the last three months. 0.02% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Cisco Systems Price Performance

CSCO stock opened at $53.45 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $54.78 and a 200-day moving average of $51.64. The company has a current ratio of 1.38, a quick ratio of 1.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15. Cisco Systems, Inc. has a 12 month low of $38.60 and a 12 month high of $58.19. The firm has a market capitalization of $216.73 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.41, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.35 and a beta of 0.98.

Cisco Systems (NASDAQ:CSCO – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 16th. The network equipment provider reported $1.14 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.06 by $0.08. Cisco Systems had a net margin of 22.13% and a return on equity of 33.42%. The company had revenue of $15.20 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $15.05 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.74 earnings per share. Cisco Systems’s revenue was up 16.0% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Cisco Systems, Inc. will post 3.58 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Cisco Systems Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, October 25th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, October 4th will be given a $0.39 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, October 3rd. This represents a $1.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.92%. Cisco Systems’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 50.81%.

Cisco Systems Profile

Cisco Systems, Inc designs, manufactures, and sells Internet Protocol based networking and other products related to the communications and information technology industry in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia Pacific, Japan, and China. The company also offers switching portfolio encompasses campus switching as well as data center switching; enterprise routing portfolio interconnects public and private wireline and mobile networks, delivering highly secure, and reliable connectivity to campus, data center and branch networks; wireless products include wireless access points and controllers; and compute portfolio including the cisco unified computing system, hyperflex, and software management capabilities, which combine computing, networking, and storage infrastructure management and virtualization.

