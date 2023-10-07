United Asset Strategies Inc. Purchases Shares of 13,410 Qorvo, Inc. (NASDAQ:QRVO)

United Asset Strategies Inc. bought a new position in Qorvo, Inc. (NASDAQ:QRVO – Free Report) in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund bought 13,410 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,368,000.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust increased its position in shares of Qorvo by 106.4% during the first quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 225 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $28,000 after acquiring an additional 116 shares during the period. Resurgent Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Qorvo during the fourth quarter worth about $34,000. International Assets Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in Qorvo during the 1st quarter worth about $40,000. Bartlett & Co. LLC acquired a new stake in Qorvo during the 2nd quarter worth about $43,000. Finally, Ameritas Advisory Services LLC purchased a new stake in Qorvo in the first quarter valued at $45,000. Institutional investors own 85.60% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Susquehanna boosted their target price on shares of Qorvo from $105.00 to $110.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 3rd. BNP Paribas upgraded Qorvo from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $135.00 price target for the company in a report on Thursday, August 3rd. Wolfe Research initiated coverage on Qorvo in a report on Wednesday, July 19th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $125.00 price objective on the stock. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on Qorvo from $111.00 to $116.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 3rd. Finally, Mizuho raised their price objective on shares of Qorvo from $102.00 to $107.00 in a research report on Thursday, August 3rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have issued a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $112.67.

Qorvo Stock Performance

QRVO stock opened at $94.83 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $100.39 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $99.08. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54, a current ratio of 3.27 and a quick ratio of 1.83. Qorvo, Inc. has a 12-month low of $75.38 and a 12-month high of $114.59.

Qorvo (NASDAQ:QRVO – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, August 2nd. The semiconductor company reported $0.03 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.04) by $0.07. Qorvo had a positive return on equity of 7.89% and a negative net margin of 0.29%. The business had revenue of $651.16 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $639.84 million. Sell-side analysts expect that Qorvo, Inc. will post 4.08 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, CEO Robert A. Bruggeworth sold 10,757 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $102.02, for a total value of $1,097,429.14. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 156,283 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $15,943,991.66. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other news, CEO Robert A. Bruggeworth sold 10,757 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $102.02, for a total value of $1,097,429.14. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 156,283 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $15,943,991.66. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, CFO Grant Brown sold 6,679 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $102.02, for a total value of $681,391.58. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 21,217 shares in the company, valued at $2,164,558.34. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 40,250 shares of company stock worth $4,110,124 over the last ninety days. 0.43% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Qorvo Company Profile

Qorvo, Inc engages in development and commercialization of technologies and products for wireless, wired, and power markets. It operates through three segments: High Performance Analog (HPA), Connectivity and Sensors Group (CSG), and Advanced Cellular Group (ACG). The HPA segment supplies radio frequency and power management solutions for automotive, defense and aerospace, cellular infrastructure, broadband, and other markets.

