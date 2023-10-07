United Asset Strategies Inc. Raises Stake in Consolidated Edison, Inc. (NYSE:ED)

United Asset Strategies Inc. lifted its position in Consolidated Edison, Inc. (NYSE:ED – Free Report) by 11.6% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 5,760 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 601 shares during the period. United Asset Strategies Inc.’s holdings in Consolidated Edison were worth $521,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of ED. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its stake in Consolidated Edison by 2.0% in the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 7,949,371 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $761,387,000 after buying an additional 154,945 shares in the last quarter. Legal & General Group Plc grew its position in shares of Consolidated Edison by 0.9% during the fourth quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 6,182,332 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $589,238,000 after purchasing an additional 56,681 shares in the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in Consolidated Edison by 1,869.2% during the 1st quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 4,786,202 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $29,777,000 after purchasing an additional 4,543,146 shares during the period. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Consolidated Edison by 89,231.2% in the 4th quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 4,145,861 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $395,142,000 after purchasing an additional 4,141,220 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted its stake in Consolidated Edison by 33.3% in the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 4,128,579 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $393,495,000 after purchasing an additional 1,030,730 shares during the period. 64.53% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Consolidated Edison Stock Performance

NYSE:ED opened at $86.35 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $29.78 billion, a PE ratio of 12.42, a PEG ratio of 8.64 and a beta of 0.38. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $89.19 and its 200 day moving average is $93.03. Consolidated Edison, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $78.10 and a fifty-two week high of $100.92. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.99, a quick ratio of 0.95 and a current ratio of 1.02.

Consolidated Edison Announces Dividend

Consolidated Edison ( NYSE:ED Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 3rd. The utilities provider reported $0.61 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.58 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $2.94 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.31 billion. Consolidated Edison had a net margin of 15.84% and a return on equity of 8.27%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.64 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Consolidated Edison, Inc. will post 4.9 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 15th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, August 16th were given a dividend of $0.81 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, August 15th. This represents a $3.24 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.75%. Consolidated Edison’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 46.62%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities analysts have recently commented on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their target price on shares of Consolidated Edison from $97.00 to $92.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, September 6th. Bank of America dropped their price objective on shares of Consolidated Edison from $103.00 to $96.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, August 16th. Guggenheim reduced their target price on Consolidated Edison from $90.00 to $85.00 in a report on Friday, July 7th. Argus decreased their target price on Consolidated Edison from $104.00 to $93.00 in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company cut their price target on Consolidated Edison from $102.00 to $96.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, August 4th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $89.14.

Consolidated Edison Company Profile

Consolidated Edison, Inc, through its subsidiaries, engages in the regulated electric, gas, and steam delivery businesses in the United States. It offers electric services to approximately 3.6 million customers in New York City and Westchester County; gas to approximately 1.1 million customers in Manhattan, the Bronx, parts of Queens, and Westchester County; and steam to approximately 1,530 customers in parts of Manhattan.

