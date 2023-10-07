United Asset Strategies Inc. Sells 2,178 Shares of CVS Health Co. (NYSE:CVS)

United Asset Strategies Inc. decreased its stake in shares of CVS Health Co. (NYSE:CVS – Free Report) by 34.1% during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 4,218 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock after selling 2,178 shares during the period. United Asset Strategies Inc.’s holdings in CVS Health were worth $292,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Live Oak Investment Partners purchased a new position in CVS Health during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Freedom Wealth Alliance LLC bought a new position in shares of CVS Health in the fourth quarter worth $40,000. True Wealth Design LLC purchased a new stake in shares of CVS Health in the fourth quarter worth $48,000. 25 LLC bought a new stake in CVS Health during the first quarter valued at $39,000. Finally, General Partner Inc. purchased a new position in CVS Health during the first quarter worth about $47,000. Institutional investors own 75.99% of the company’s stock.

CVS Health Stock Up 0.2 %

Shares of NYSE CVS opened at $69.90 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $89.78 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.66, a PEG ratio of 1.81 and a beta of 0.59. The company has a quick ratio of 0.64, a current ratio of 0.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.84. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $70.02 and its 200 day moving average is $71.09. CVS Health Co. has a 52 week low of $64.62 and a 52 week high of $104.83.

CVS Health Announces Dividend

CVS Health ( NYSE:CVS Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 2nd. The pharmacy operator reported $2.21 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.12 by $0.09. The firm had revenue of $88.92 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $86.41 billion. CVS Health had a net margin of 0.86% and a return on equity of 15.43%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 10.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $2.40 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts expect that CVS Health Co. will post 8.6 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, November 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, October 20th will be paid a dividend of $0.605 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, October 19th. This represents a $2.42 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.46%. CVS Health’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 106.14%.

Insider Activity at CVS Health

In other CVS Health news, SVP James David Clark sold 25,759 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $74.92, for a total transaction of $1,929,864.28. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 4,698 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $351,974.16. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 0.25% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on CVS shares. Truist Financial dropped their price target on CVS Health from $103.00 to $98.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, August 3rd. Raymond James decreased their price target on shares of CVS Health from $90.00 to $85.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, August 4th. Mizuho cut their target price on shares of CVS Health from $120.00 to $88.00 in a research report on Tuesday, July 11th. Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on CVS Health from $120.00 to $110.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, August 3rd. Finally, Wolfe Research upgraded CVS Health from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $80.00 price objective for the company in a report on Tuesday, September 12th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $95.28.

About CVS Health

(Free Report)

CVS Health Corporation provides health services in the United States. It operates through Health Care Benefits, Pharmacy Services, and Retail/LTC segments. The Health Care Benefits segment offers traditional, voluntary, and consumer-directed health insurance products and related services. It serves employer groups, individuals, college students, part-time and hourly workers, health plans, health care providers, governmental units, government-sponsored plans, labor groups, and expatriates.

