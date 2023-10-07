United Asset Strategies Inc. Sells 347 Shares of S&P Global Inc. (NYSE:SPGI)

United Asset Strategies Inc. lowered its position in S&P Global Inc. (NYSE:SPGI – Free Report) by 15.2% in the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,938 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 347 shares during the quarter. United Asset Strategies Inc.’s holdings in S&P Global were worth $777,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of SPGI. First Merchants Corp boosted its holdings in S&P Global by 6.0% during the second quarter. First Merchants Corp now owns 8,475 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $3,397,000 after purchasing an additional 478 shares in the last quarter. Fifth Third Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in S&P Global in the 2nd quarter valued at $366,000. IQ EQ FUND MANAGEMENT IRELAND Ltd boosted its stake in shares of S&P Global by 0.6% in the 2nd quarter. IQ EQ FUND MANAGEMENT IRELAND Ltd now owns 4,006 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,606,000 after purchasing an additional 25 shares in the last quarter. Silvant Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of S&P Global by 3.0% in the 2nd quarter. Silvant Capital Management LLC now owns 20,287 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $8,133,000 after purchasing an additional 599 shares during the last quarter. Finally, UMB Bank n.a. increased its position in shares of S&P Global by 2.6% during the 2nd quarter. UMB Bank n.a. now owns 8,349 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $3,347,000 after purchasing an additional 215 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 85.50% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:SPGI opened at $364.06 on Friday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $383.73 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $376.13. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30, a quick ratio of 0.78 and a current ratio of 0.78. The company has a market capitalization of $115.84 billion, a PE ratio of 50.28, a PEG ratio of 2.25 and a beta of 1.12. S&P Global Inc. has a 52 week low of $279.32 and a 52 week high of $428.65.

S&P Global ( NYSE:SPGI Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 27th. The business services provider reported $3.12 EPS for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.12. The business had revenue of $3.10 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.05 billion. S&P Global had a net margin of 19.46% and a return on equity of 10.45%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 3.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $2.81 EPS. Analysts forecast that S&P Global Inc. will post 12.49 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, December 12th. Investors of record on Tuesday, November 28th will be given a $0.90 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, November 27th. This represents a $3.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.99%. S&P Global’s dividend payout ratio is presently 49.72%.

In related news, insider Saugata Saha sold 200 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, July 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $393.99, for a total transaction of $78,798.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 2,334 shares in the company, valued at $919,572.66. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In related news, insider Saugata Saha sold 200 shares of S&P Global stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $393.99, for a total value of $78,798.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 2,334 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $919,572.66. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, insider Adam Jason Kansler sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $387.38, for a total value of $3,873,800.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 20,961 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,119,872.18. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 21,257 shares of company stock worth $8,314,654. Company insiders own 0.10% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have recently commented on SPGI shares. Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on S&P Global from $450.00 to $424.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of S&P Global in a research report on Thursday. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Raymond James reduced their target price on shares of S&P Global from $421.00 to $403.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday. Wolfe Research initiated coverage on shares of S&P Global in a report on Thursday, September 14th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $453.00 price target for the company. Finally, TheStreet downgraded S&P Global from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Thursday, July 27th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, S&P Global currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $407.88.

S&P Global Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides credit ratings, benchmarks, analytics, and workflow solutions in the global capital, commodity, and automotive markets. It operates through six segments: S&P Global Ratings, S&P Dow Jones Indices, S&P Global Commodity Insights, S&P Global Market Intelligence, S&P Global Mobility, and S&P Global Engineering Solutions.

