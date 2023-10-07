United Asset Strategies Inc. Takes Position in Enphase Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:ENPH)

United Asset Strategies Inc. purchased a new position in Enphase Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:ENPH – Free Report) in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 3,758 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock, valued at approximately $629,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Resurgent Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Enphase Energy during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $29,000. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of Enphase Energy during the 1st quarter valued at $26,000. KB Financial Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of Enphase Energy in the 1st quarter worth $28,000. Coppell Advisory Solutions Corp. acquired a new stake in shares of Enphase Energy in the fourth quarter valued at $42,000. Finally, Venturi Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in Enphase Energy during the first quarter valued at about $37,000. Institutional investors own 71.05% of the company’s stock.

Shares of ENPH opened at $119.16 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.23, a current ratio of 3.44 and a quick ratio of 3.22. Enphase Energy, Inc. has a one year low of $111.44 and a one year high of $339.92. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $127.34 and its 200 day moving average price is $161.74. The company has a market capitalization of $16.25 billion, a PE ratio of 30.02, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.54 and a beta of 1.53.

Enphase Energy ( NASDAQ:ENPH Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, July 27th. The semiconductor company reported $1.16 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.95 by $0.21. Enphase Energy had a return on equity of 71.20% and a net margin of 20.48%. The firm had revenue of $711.12 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $726.94 million. As a group, analysts expect that Enphase Energy, Inc. will post 3.69 earnings per share for the current year.

ENPH has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Citigroup cut their price target on shares of Enphase Energy from $209.00 to $170.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Monday, September 18th. Northland Securities dropped their price target on Enphase Energy from $300.00 to $235.00 in a report on Wednesday, June 28th. Wells Fargo & Company lowered Enphase Energy from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and cut their target price for the stock from $230.00 to $171.00 in a research report on Friday, July 28th. The Goldman Sachs Group cut their price objective on Enphase Energy from $250.00 to $217.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, July 31st. Finally, Piper Sandler decreased their target price on shares of Enphase Energy from $210.00 to $180.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, July 28th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and nineteen have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $227.41.

In related news, Director Thurman J. Rodgers acquired 32,600 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 14th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $122.76 per share, with a total value of $4,001,976.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 85,200 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $10,459,152. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Company insiders own 4.80% of the company’s stock.

Enphase Energy, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, and sells home energy solutions for the solar photovoltaic industry in the United States and internationally. The company offers semiconductor-based microinverter, which converts energy at the individual solar module level, and combines with its proprietary networking and software technologies to provide energy monitoring and control services.

