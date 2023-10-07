United Asset Strategies Inc. Trims Stock Position in SBA Communications Co. (NASDAQ:SBAC)

United Asset Strategies Inc. lowered its position in shares of SBA Communications Co. (NASDAQ:SBAC – Free Report) by 5.5% during the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 1,775 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 104 shares during the period. United Asset Strategies Inc.’s holdings in SBA Communications were worth $411,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in SBAC. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its position in SBA Communications by 2.0% in the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,494,031 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $390,039,000 after purchasing an additional 29,876 shares during the last quarter. Vanderbilt University acquired a new position in shares of SBA Communications in the first quarter valued at approximately $1,220,000. Metis Global Partners LLC increased its holdings in shares of SBA Communications by 36.5% in the first quarter. Metis Global Partners LLC now owns 4,277 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,117,000 after purchasing an additional 1,143 shares during the period. AE Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in shares of SBA Communications by 37.8% during the second quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,119 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $259,000 after purchasing an additional 307 shares during the last quarter. Finally, State of Michigan Retirement System lifted its holdings in shares of SBA Communications by 1.0% during the first quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System now owns 29,642 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $7,739,000 after purchasing an additional 300 shares during the period. 92.48% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ:SBAC opened at $191.93 on Friday. The business has a 50-day moving average of $215.67 and a two-hundred day moving average of $230.97. The firm has a market capitalization of $20.80 billion, a PE ratio of 41.28, a P/E/G ratio of 0.93 and a beta of 0.54. SBA Communications Co. has a 12 month low of $185.23 and a 12 month high of $312.34.

SBA Communications ( NASDAQ:SBAC Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Monday, July 31st. The technology company reported $1.87 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.91 by ($1.04). SBA Communications had a negative return on equity of 9.68% and a net margin of 18.71%. The firm had revenue of $678.50 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $676.87 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $3.07 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.1% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts anticipate that SBA Communications Co. will post 12.13 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 20th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, August 24th were paid a $0.85 dividend. This represents a $3.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.77%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, August 23rd. SBA Communications’s dividend payout ratio is presently 73.12%.

In related news, Director George R. Krouse, Jr. sold 371 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, August 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $229.30, for a total value of $85,070.30. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 8,501 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,949,279.30. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Company insiders own 1.60% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have recently commented on SBAC. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their target price on shares of SBA Communications from $275.00 to $229.00 in a research note on Wednesday, September 27th. TD Cowen dropped their target price on SBA Communications from $329.00 to $327.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, August 1st. StockNews.com assumed coverage on SBA Communications in a research note on Thursday. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Bank of America cut SBA Communications from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $245.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Thursday, August 10th. Finally, Morgan Stanley upped their price target on shares of SBA Communications from $308.00 to $311.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, September 11th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fifteen have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $297.42.

SBA Communications Corporation is a leading independent owner and operator of wireless communications infrastructure including towers, buildings, rooftops, distributed antenna systems (DAS) and small cells. With a portfolio of more than 39,000 communications sites in 16 markets throughout the Americas, Africa and the Philippines, SBA is listed on NASDAQ under the symbol SBAC.

