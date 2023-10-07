United Parcel Service, Inc. (NYSE:UPS) Shares Sold by Godsey & Gibb Inc.

Godsey & Gibb Inc. lessened its holdings in United Parcel Service, Inc. (NYSE:UPS – Free Report) by 0.3% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 99,018 shares of the transportation company’s stock after selling 341 shares during the period. United Parcel Service makes up 2.0% of Godsey & Gibb Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 25th largest position. Godsey & Gibb Inc.’s holdings in United Parcel Service were worth $17,749,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Pacific Center for Financial Services acquired a new position in shares of United Parcel Service in the 1st quarter valued at $25,000. Worth Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of United Parcel Service in the 1st quarter valued at $27,000. Carolina Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of United Parcel Service by 216.0% in the 2nd quarter. Carolina Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 158 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 108 shares during the last quarter. Carderock Capital Management Inc. acquired a new position in United Parcel Service during the 1st quarter worth about $32,000. Finally, Centerpoint Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in United Parcel Service by 205.0% during the 1st quarter. Centerpoint Advisors LLC now owns 183 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $36,000 after acquiring an additional 123 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 58.45% of the company’s stock.

Get United Parcel Service alerts:

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other United Parcel Service news, insider Nando Cesarone sold 22,825 shares of United Parcel Service stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $171.70, for a total transaction of $3,919,052.50. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 1 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $171.70. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. 0.12% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities analysts recently commented on the company. HSBC assumed coverage on United Parcel Service in a report on Friday, September 29th. They set a “hold” rating and a $170.00 target price for the company. Bank of America lowered their target price on United Parcel Service from $177.00 to $167.00 in a report on Friday, September 29th. Loop Capital cut United Parcel Service from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and lowered their target price for the company from $210.00 to $195.00 in a report on Wednesday, August 9th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on United Parcel Service in a report on Thursday. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, Barclays reduced their price target on United Parcel Service from $180.00 to $175.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, September 28th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seventeen have assigned a hold rating, eight have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $188.26.

Get Our Latest Stock Report on United Parcel Service

United Parcel Service Trading Up 0.6 %

UPS opened at $154.27 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $131.82 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.38, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.64 and a beta of 1.09. United Parcel Service, Inc. has a 52 week low of $150.54 and a 52 week high of $197.80. The business’s 50 day moving average is $166.13 and its two-hundred day moving average is $175.27. The company has a quick ratio of 1.32, a current ratio of 1.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.97.

United Parcel Service (NYSE:UPS – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 8th. The transportation company reported $2.54 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.49 by $0.05. The company had revenue of $22.10 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $23.04 billion. United Parcel Service had a return on equity of 51.28% and a net margin of 10.41%. The firm’s revenue was down 10.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $3.29 earnings per share. On average, research analysts predict that United Parcel Service, Inc. will post 9.37 EPS for the current year.

United Parcel Service Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, August 31st. Shareholders of record on Monday, August 14th were given a dividend of $1.62 per share. This represents a $6.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.20%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, August 11th. United Parcel Service’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 56.20%.

United Parcel Service Profile

(Free Report)

United Parcel Service, Inc, a package delivery company, provides transportation and delivery, distribution, contract logistics, ocean freight, airfreight, customs brokerage, and insurance services. It operates through two segments, U.S. Domestic Package and International Package. The U.S. Domestic Package segment offers time-definite delivery of letters, documents, small packages, and palletized freight through air and ground services in the United States.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for United Parcel Service Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for United Parcel Service and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.