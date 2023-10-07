Universal Display (NASDAQ:OLED) Now Covered by StockNews.com

Equities researchers at StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Universal Display (NASDAQ:OLED – Get Free Report) in a report released on Thursday. The firm set a “hold” rating on the semiconductor company’s stock.

Other research analysts have also recently issued reports about the stock. TD Cowen increased their price target on shares of Universal Display from $150.00 to $185.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, August 7th. Citigroup raised their price objective on Universal Display from $150.00 to $182.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 8th. The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their target price on Universal Display from $168.00 to $185.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, August 4th. Needham & Company LLC restated a “buy” rating and set a $175.00 price target on shares of Universal Display in a research report on Wednesday, September 13th. Finally, Bank of America boosted their price objective on Universal Display from $145.00 to $165.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, August 4th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $167.22.

Universal Display Stock Up 2.0 %

Universal Display stock opened at $158.78 on Thursday. Universal Display has a 52 week low of $89.41 and a 52 week high of $166.57. The stock has a market cap of $7.52 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 36.50, a PEG ratio of 2.62 and a beta of 1.28. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $155.91 and a 200 day simple moving average of $148.07.

Universal Display (NASDAQ:OLED – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 3rd. The semiconductor company reported $1.04 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.75 by $0.29. The firm had revenue of $146.57 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $128.60 million. Universal Display had a net margin of 34.31% and a return on equity of 16.24%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.87 EPS. On average, research analysts anticipate that Universal Display will post 3.96 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, Director Richard C. Elias sold 2,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $157.68, for a total value of $315,360.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 5,767 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $909,340.56. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In other news, SVP Mauro Premutico sold 9,351 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $161.17, for a total value of $1,507,100.67. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 33,220 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,354,067.40. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Richard C. Elias sold 2,000 shares of Universal Display stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $157.68, for a total value of $315,360.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 5,767 shares in the company, valued at $909,340.56. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.90% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. WealthPLAN Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Universal Display in the 1st quarter worth about $31,000. Tyler Stone Wealth Management purchased a new stake in Universal Display in the second quarter worth about $43,000. Financial Gravity Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Universal Display during the second quarter valued at approximately $45,000. Signaturefd LLC increased its stake in shares of Universal Display by 26.1% during the second quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 353 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $51,000 after purchasing an additional 73 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Vestor Capital LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Universal Display by 60.0% during the second quarter. Vestor Capital LLC now owns 5,209 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $59,000 after purchasing an additional 1,954 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 75.92% of the company’s stock.

Universal Display Corporation engages in the research, development, and commercialization of organic light emitting diode (OLED) technologies and materials for use in display and solid-state lighting applications. The company offers PHOLED technologies and materials for displays and lighting products under the UniversalPHOLED brand.

