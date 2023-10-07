Valero Energy Co. (NYSE:VLO) Shares Sold by Eads & Heald Wealth Management

Eads & Heald Wealth Management trimmed its position in shares of Valero Energy Co. (NYSE:VLO – Free Report) by 4.9% during the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 4,970 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after selling 255 shares during the period. Eads & Heald Wealth Management’s holdings in Valero Energy were worth $583,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Bank of America Corp DE raised its stake in shares of Valero Energy by 96.2% in the first quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 9,389,258 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $1,310,740,000 after acquiring an additional 4,604,158 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in Valero Energy in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $534,892,000. EP Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Valero Energy in the first quarter valued at approximately $108,341,000. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in Valero Energy by 457.7% in the first quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,359,392 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $35,667,000 after acquiring an additional 1,115,640 shares in the last quarter. Finally, HRT Financial LP raised its holdings in Valero Energy by 33,083.3% in the first quarter. HRT Financial LP now owns 1,028,681 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $143,603,000 after acquiring an additional 1,025,581 shares in the last quarter. 77.07% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Valero Energy alerts:

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, Director Joseph W. Gorder sold 75,580 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, August 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $135.99, for a total value of $10,278,124.20. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 621,872 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $84,568,373.28. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Corporate insiders own 0.04% of the company’s stock.

Valero Energy Trading Down 0.8 %

Shares of Valero Energy stock opened at $126.49 on Friday. Valero Energy Co. has a fifty-two week low of $104.18 and a fifty-two week high of $152.20. The firm has a market cap of $44.67 billion, a PE ratio of 4.36, a P/E/G ratio of 0.81 and a beta of 1.60. The business’s fifty day moving average is $135.68 and its two-hundred day moving average is $124.51. The company has a quick ratio of 1.12, a current ratio of 1.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36.

Valero Energy (NYSE:VLO – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 27th. The oil and gas company reported $5.40 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $5.08 by $0.32. The business had revenue of $34.51 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $34.37 billion. Valero Energy had a net margin of 6.96% and a return on equity of 42.31%. The company’s revenue was down 33.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $11.36 EPS. Analysts anticipate that Valero Energy Co. will post 26.33 earnings per share for the current year.

Valero Energy Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, September 5th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, August 3rd were issued a dividend of $1.02 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, August 2nd. This represents a $4.08 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.23%. Valero Energy’s payout ratio is currently 14.05%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research firms have weighed in on VLO. Morgan Stanley restated an “overweight” rating and issued a $160.00 price target on shares of Valero Energy in a research note on Wednesday, July 19th. Tudor, Pickering, Holt & Co. upgraded Valero Energy from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $145.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Monday, July 31st. The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their target price on Valero Energy from $113.00 to $128.00 and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, September 1st. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Valero Energy in a research report on Thursday. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Finally, Raymond James dropped their price target on Valero Energy from $164.00 to $156.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating, twelve have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Valero Energy has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $154.53.

Get Our Latest Analysis on VLO

Valero Energy Profile

(Free Report)

Valero Energy Corporation manufactures, markets, and sells transportation fuels and petrochemical products in the United States, Canada, the United Kingdom, Ireland, Latin America, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Refining, Renewable Diesel, and Ethanol. The company produces California Reformulated Gasoline Blendstock for Oxygenate Blending and Conventional Blendstock for Oxygenate Blending gasolines, CARB diesel, diesel, jet fuel, and asphalt; aromatics; and sulfur crude oils.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VLO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Valero Energy Co. (NYSE:VLO – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Valero Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Valero Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.