Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (NYSEARCA:VTI) Shares Sold by Silverlake Wealth Management LLC

Silverlake Wealth Management LLC reduced its stake in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (NYSEARCA:VTI – Free Report) by 3.6% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 5,298 shares of the company’s stock after selling 196 shares during the period. Silverlake Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF were worth $1,167,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 860,164.8% in the fourth quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 694,655,186 shares of the company’s stock worth $132,811,125,000 after acquiring an additional 694,574,437 shares during the last quarter. Nissay Asset Management Corp Japan ADV purchased a new stake in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF during the 4th quarter worth about $435,417,000. Empower Advisory Group LLC acquired a new position in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF in the 1st quarter valued at about $353,762,000. Allworth Financial LP lifted its holdings in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 24.6% in the 2nd quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 7,837,490 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,726,442,000 after purchasing an additional 1,546,611 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Private Advisor Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF during the 1st quarter worth about $255,265,000.

Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF Stock Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA VTI opened at $212.96 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $300.27 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.80 and a beta of 1.02. Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF has a 1 year low of $174.84 and a 1 year high of $228.96. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $219.47 and its 200 day moving average price is $213.86.

About Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF

Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the of the MSCI US Broad Market Index, which represents 99.5% or more of the total market capitalization of all of the United States common stocks traded on the New York and American Stock Exchanges and the Nasdaq over-the-counter market.

