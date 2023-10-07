Veeva Systems Inc. (NYSE:VEEV) EVP Alan Mateo Sells 13,801 Shares

Veeva Systems Inc. (NYSE:VEEV – Get Free Report) EVP Alan Mateo sold 13,801 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, October 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $197.67, for a total value of $2,728,043.67. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 20,718 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,095,327.06. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website.

Veeva Systems Stock Up 4.1 %

Shares of NYSE:VEEV opened at $209.68 on Friday. Veeva Systems Inc. has a 12-month low of $151.02 and a 12-month high of $225.49. The business has a 50 day moving average of $201.89 and a 200-day moving average of $191.45. The stock has a market cap of $33.69 billion, a PE ratio of 63.16, a P/E/G ratio of 3.01 and a beta of 0.91.

Veeva Systems (NYSE:VEEV – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 30th. The technology company reported $1.21 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.13 by $0.08. Veeva Systems had a net margin of 24.20% and a return on equity of 10.89%. The business had revenue of $590.23 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $582.28 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.56 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 10.5% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts expect that Veeva Systems Inc. will post 2.73 earnings per share for the current year.

Institutional Trading of Veeva Systems

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of VEEV. MetLife Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in Veeva Systems during the first quarter worth about $1,906,000. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its position in shares of Veeva Systems by 1.8% in the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 190,289 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $40,430,000 after buying an additional 3,286 shares in the last quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Veeva Systems by 11.5% during the 1st quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC now owns 1,018 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $216,000 after acquiring an additional 105 shares during the period. National Pension Service boosted its position in shares of Veeva Systems by 3.0% during the 1st quarter. National Pension Service now owns 195,170 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $41,466,000 after acquiring an additional 5,607 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. increased its stake in Veeva Systems by 1.0% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 12,888,204 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $2,738,229,000 after acquiring an additional 132,560 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 80.07% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages have commented on VEEV. Truist Financial boosted their price target on shares of Veeva Systems from $204.00 to $227.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 7th. Oppenheimer reissued an “outperform” rating and set a $225.00 price target on shares of Veeva Systems in a research report on Thursday, August 31st. UBS Group boosted their price target on shares of Veeva Systems from $175.00 to $205.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 31st. StockNews.com raised shares of Veeva Systems from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price target on shares of Veeva Systems from $205.00 to $211.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 31st. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and fifteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Veeva Systems currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $216.74.

About Veeva Systems

Veeva Systems Inc provides cloud-based software for the life sciences industry. It offers Veeva Commercial Cloud, a suite of software and data solutions, such as Veeva customer relationship management (CRM) that enable customer-facing employees at pharmaceutical and biotechnology companies; Veeva Vault PromoMats, an end-to-end content and digital asset management solution; Veeva Vault Medical that provides source of medical content across multiple channels and geographies; Veeva Crossix, an analytics platform for pharmaceutical brands; Veeva OpenData, a customer reference data solution; Veeva Link, a data application that allows link to generate real-time intelligence; and Veeva Compass includes de-identified and longitudinal patient data for the United States.

Featured Articles

