Ventyx Biosciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:VTYX) CEO Raju Mohan Sells 30,000 Shares of Stock

Ventyx Biosciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:VTYX – Get Free Report) CEO Raju Mohan sold 30,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, October 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $29.11, for a total value of $873,300.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,512,911 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $44,040,839.21. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink.

Raju Mohan also recently made the following trade(s):

Get Ventyx Biosciences alerts:

On Monday, August 7th, Raju Mohan sold 30,000 shares of Ventyx Biosciences stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $33.52, for a total value of $1,005,600.00.

Ventyx Biosciences Price Performance

VTYX opened at $30.27 on Friday. Ventyx Biosciences, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $23.89 and a fifty-two week high of $47.25. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $33.41 and a 200-day moving average of $34.40.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Ventyx Biosciences ( NASDAQ:VTYX Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 10th. The company reported ($0.91) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.71) by ($0.20). During the same quarter last year, the business earned ($0.39) earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts predict that Ventyx Biosciences, Inc. will post -3.26 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its position in Ventyx Biosciences by 38.1% in the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 24,242 shares of the company’s stock valued at $329,000 after acquiring an additional 6,688 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its position in Ventyx Biosciences by 3.5% in the first quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 73,803 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,002,000 after acquiring an additional 2,482 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its position in Ventyx Biosciences by 65.2% in the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 171,195 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,323,000 after acquiring an additional 67,590 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its position in Ventyx Biosciences by 57.8% in the second quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 11,984 shares of the company’s stock valued at $147,000 after acquiring an additional 4,391 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Rhumbline Advisers bought a new position in Ventyx Biosciences in the second quarter valued at about $311,000.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research firms have weighed in on VTYX. Credit Suisse Group reduced their price target on Ventyx Biosciences from $63.00 to $62.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, August 11th. Oppenheimer cut their price objective on Ventyx Biosciences from $62.00 to $57.00 in a report on Friday, August 11th. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on Ventyx Biosciences from $45.00 to $46.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 29th. Finally, HC Wainwright cut their price objective on Ventyx Biosciences from $54.00 to $52.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, August 11th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat, Ventyx Biosciences currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $57.88.

View Our Latest Research Report on VTYX

About Ventyx Biosciences

(Get Free Report)

Ventyx Biosciences, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, develops small molecule product candidates to address a range of inflammatory diseases. Its lead clinical product candidate is VTX958, a selective allosteric tyrosine kinase type 2 inhibitor for psoriasis, psoriatic arthritis, and Crohn's disease.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Ventyx Biosciences Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ventyx Biosciences and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.