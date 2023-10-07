Vera Therapeutics (NASDAQ:VERA) Trading 2.8% Higher

Shares of Vera Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:VERA – Get Free Report) traded up 2.8% on Thursday . The stock traded as high as $13.33 and last traded at $13.33. 10,009 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 99% from the average session volume of 673,810 shares. The stock had previously closed at $12.97.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several analysts have weighed in on the company. Guggenheim assumed coverage on Vera Therapeutics in a research report on Tuesday, August 15th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $27.00 price objective for the company. Wedbush boosted their price objective on Vera Therapeutics from $12.00 to $16.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, August 11th. Finally, HC Wainwright boosted their price objective on Vera Therapeutics from $10.00 to $25.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 26th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $19.20.

Vera Therapeutics Stock Performance

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18, a quick ratio of 7.10 and a current ratio of 7.10. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $17.02 and a 200-day moving average price of $12.73.

Vera Therapeutics (NASDAQ:VERA – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 10th. The company reported ($0.46) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.69) by $0.23. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Vera Therapeutics, Inc. will post -2.26 EPS for the current year.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, CEO Marshall Fordyce sold 5,210 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $16.66, for a total value of $86,798.60. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 243,361 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,054,394.26. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. 22.60% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of VERA. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY lifted its holdings in Vera Therapeutics by 42.2% in the second quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 1,888 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after acquiring an additional 560 shares during the period. American International Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of Vera Therapeutics by 29.2% in the first quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 6,794 shares of the company’s stock worth $160,000 after buying an additional 1,535 shares during the period. Royal Bank of Canada raised its stake in shares of Vera Therapeutics by 94.8% in the second quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 3,339 shares of the company’s stock worth $54,000 after buying an additional 1,625 shares during the period. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. raised its stake in shares of Vera Therapeutics by 163.1% in the second quarter. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. now owns 2,792 shares of the company’s stock worth $45,000 after buying an additional 1,731 shares during the period. Finally, UBS Group AG bought a new position in shares of Vera Therapeutics in the first quarter worth about $47,000. 84.82% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Vera Therapeutics Company Profile

Vera Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical stage biotechnology company, focuses on developing and commercializing treatments for patients with serious immunological diseases. Its lead product candidate is atacicept, a fusion protein self-administered as a subcutaneous injection that is in Phase IIb clinical trial for patients with immunoglobulin A nephropathy; and for treatment of lupus nephritis.

See Also

