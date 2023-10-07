Verditek (LON:VDTK) Reaches New 12-Month Low at $0.45

Verditek PLC (LON:VDTK – Get Free Report) reached a new 52-week low during mid-day trading on Thursday . The stock traded as low as GBX 0.45 ($0.01) and last traded at GBX 0.48 ($0.01), with a volume of 50533 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at GBX 0.48 ($0.01).

Verditek Trading Down 3.2 %

The firm’s 50-day moving average price is GBX 0.69 and its 200-day moving average price is GBX 1.16. The company has a quick ratio of 2.55, a current ratio of 2.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 71.10. The company has a market cap of £2.55 million, a P/E ratio of -47.80 and a beta of 1.52.

About Verditek

Verditek PLC operates as a clean technology company in the United Kingdom, Italy, and rest of Europe. It manufactures and commercializes solar technologies, and lightweight flexible solar panels. The company's solar modules are used in various applications, such as transportation, real estate, consumer retail, and telecom sectors, as well as in caravans and holiday homes, solar carports and electric vehicle charging, and hotel, safari, glamping, and corporate events; and military, disaster relief, and construction camps.

