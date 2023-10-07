Via Renewables (NASDAQ:VIASP) Trading Down 5.9%

Via Renewables, Inc. (NASDAQ:VIASP – Get Free Report) shares dropped 5.9% during trading on Thursday . The company traded as low as $15.24 and last traded at $16.60. 17,191 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 14% from the average daily volume of 19,993 shares. The stock had previously closed at $17.65.

Via Renewables Trading Down 1.7 %

The stock has a 50 day moving average of $18.29 and a 200-day moving average of $15.88.

Via Renewables Increases Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, October 16th. Stockholders of record on Sunday, October 1st will be paid a dividend of $0.7592 per share. This represents a $3.04 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 18.61%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 28th. This is an increase from Via Renewables’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.74.

About Via Renewables

Via Renewables, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as an independent retail energy services company in the United States. It operates through two segments, Retail Electricity and Retail Natural Gas. The Retail Electricity segment engages in the transmission and sale of electricity to residential and commercial customers.

