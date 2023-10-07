Vigil Neuroscience (NASDAQ:VIGL) Shares Up 0.5%

Vigil Neuroscience, Inc. (NASDAQ:VIGL – Get Free Report) shares shot up 0.5% during trading on Thursday . The company traded as high as $5.68 and last traded at $5.50. 48,953 shares were traded during trading, an increase of 7% from the average session volume of 45,960 shares. The stock had previously closed at $5.47.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Mizuho decreased their target price on Vigil Neuroscience from $15.00 to $13.00 in a research report on Thursday, August 10th. HC Wainwright reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $24.00 target price on shares of Vigil Neuroscience in a research report on Thursday, September 14th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Vigil Neuroscience has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $18.40.

Vigil Neuroscience Price Performance

The firm has a 50 day moving average of $6.08 and a two-hundred day moving average of $8.27.

Vigil Neuroscience (NASDAQ:VIGL – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, August 8th. The company reported ($0.52) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.55) by $0.03. As a group, analysts forecast that Vigil Neuroscience, Inc. will post -2.17 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Institutional Trading of Vigil Neuroscience

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Royal Bank of Canada bought a new stake in shares of Vigil Neuroscience during the second quarter valued at approximately $33,000. California State Teachers Retirement System bought a new position in Vigil Neuroscience in the second quarter worth approximately $50,000. Wells Fargo & Company MN raised its stake in Vigil Neuroscience by 6,988.4% in the second quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 6,096 shares of the company’s stock worth $57,000 after buying an additional 6,010 shares in the last quarter. American International Group Inc. bought a new position in Vigil Neuroscience in the second quarter worth approximately $73,000. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised its stake in Vigil Neuroscience by 6,893.8% in the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 9,092 shares of the company’s stock worth $114,000 after buying an additional 8,962 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 71.80% of the company’s stock.

About Vigil Neuroscience

Vigil Neuroscience, Inc, a clinical-stage biotechnology company, focuses on developing treatments for rare and common neurodegenerative diseases by restoring the vigilance of microglia, the sentinel immune cells of the brain. Its lead candidate is VGL101, a human monoclonal antibody agonist targeting human triggering receptor expressed on myeloid cells 2 and is in a Phase 2 proof-of-concept trial in patients with adult-onset leukoencephalopathy with axonal spheroids and pigmented glia (ALSP), a rare and fatal neurodegenerative disease.

