Vincerx Pharma (NASDAQ:VINC) Trading Down 1.2%

Vincerx Pharma, Inc. (NASDAQ:VINC – Get Free Report) shares were down 1.2% during trading on Thursday . The stock traded as low as $0.97 and last traded at $0.99. Approximately 46,165 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 50% from the average daily volume of 92,094 shares. The stock had previously closed at $1.00.

Separately, Cantor Fitzgerald restated an “overweight” rating and issued a $5.00 target price on shares of Vincerx Pharma in a research note on Thursday, September 7th.

The company’s 50-day moving average is $0.86 and its two-hundred day moving average is $1.18.

Vincerx Pharma (NASDAQ:VINC – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 7th. The company reported ($0.52) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.65) by $0.13. On average, equities analysts expect that Vincerx Pharma, Inc. will post -1.85 earnings per share for the current year.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Rock Springs Capital Management LP lifted its position in shares of Vincerx Pharma by 0.6% during the 1st quarter. Rock Springs Capital Management LP now owns 814,194 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,257,000 after buying an additional 4,999 shares in the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of Vincerx Pharma by 21.3% during the 2nd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 36,126 shares of the company’s stock worth $48,000 after buying an additional 6,334 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Vincerx Pharma by 1.8% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 666,019 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,664,000 after purchasing an additional 11,667 shares during the period. Rhumbline Advisers bought a new stake in shares of Vincerx Pharma in the 1st quarter worth approximately $53,000. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its holdings in shares of Vincerx Pharma by 7.7% in the 1st quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 195,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $203,000 after purchasing an additional 14,000 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 56.46% of the company’s stock.

Vincerx Pharma, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, researches and develops therapies to address unmet medical needs for the treatment of cancer in the United States. It is developing enitociclib, a cyclin-dependent kinase-9 inhibitor that is in Phase 1 clinical trials for treating patients with hematologic malignancies; and VIP236, a small molecule drug conjugate that is in Phase 1 clinical trials to treat solid tumors.

