Virgin Galactic Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:SPCE) Given Consensus Rating of “Reduce” by Analysts

Virgin Galactic Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:SPCE – Get Free Report) has been given a consensus recommendation of “Reduce” by the six research firms that are presently covering the company, MarketBeat.com reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation and five have issued a hold recommendation on the company. The average 12-month price target among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $5.21.

SPCE has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Alembic Global Advisors upgraded shares of Virgin Galactic from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $4.75 target price on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, June 14th. Morgan Stanley reiterated an “equal weight” rating and issued a $4.00 price objective on shares of Virgin Galactic in a report on Thursday, August 3rd.

Virgin Galactic Trading Up 2.5 %

Shares of SPCE stock opened at $1.66 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 5.35, a current ratio of 5.45 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.86. The firm has a market cap of $609.45 million, a P/E ratio of -0.78 and a beta of 1.25. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $2.52 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $3.44. Virgin Galactic has a 12-month low of $1.57 and a 12-month high of $6.61.

Virgin Galactic (NYSE:SPCE – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, August 1st. The company reported ($0.46) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.51) by $0.05. The business had revenue of $1.87 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.52 million. Virgin Galactic had a negative return on equity of 121.36% and a negative net margin of 15,135.24%. Virgin Galactic’s revenue for the quarter was up 424.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned ($0.43) earnings per share. Equities analysts anticipate that Virgin Galactic will post -1.85 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Virgin Galactic

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board increased its holdings in Virgin Galactic by 177.5% during the 1st quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 2,586 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 1,654 shares during the period. Federated Hermes Inc. grew its position in shares of Virgin Galactic by 337.6% in the 1st quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 5,138 shares of the company’s stock worth $51,000 after buying an additional 3,964 shares during the last quarter. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of Virgin Galactic during the first quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC bought a new position in shares of Virgin Galactic during the second quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Finally, Toroso Investments LLC bought a new stake in Virgin Galactic in the first quarter valued at $99,000. 28.46% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Virgin Galactic Company Profile

Virgin Galactic Holdings, Inc focuses on the development, manufacture, and operation of spaceships and related technologies for conducting commercial human spaceflight and flying commercial research and development payloads into space. It is also involved in the ground and flight testing, and post-flight maintenance of its spaceflight system vehicles.

