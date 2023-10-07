Virtus Investment Partners (NASDAQ:VRTS) Stock Price Passes Above Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $194.92

Virtus Investment Partners, Inc. (NASDAQ:VRTS – Get Free Report) shares crossed above its two hundred day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of $194.92 and traded as high as $195.03. Virtus Investment Partners shares last traded at $193.85, with a volume of 25,686 shares traded.

Analyst Ratings Changes

VRTS has been the subject of several research reports. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Virtus Investment Partners in a research note on Thursday. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on Virtus Investment Partners from $173.00 to $162.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday.

Virtus Investment Partners Stock Down 0.5 %

The firm has a market cap of $1.40 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.52 and a beta of 1.57. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $201.51 and a 200 day moving average price of $195.07.

Virtus Investment Partners (NASDAQ:VRTS – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Friday, July 28th. The closed-end fund reported $5.43 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $5.89 by ($0.46). Virtus Investment Partners had a return on equity of 18.32% and a net margin of 16.58%. The business had revenue of $190.56 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $197.28 million. Equities analysts forecast that Virtus Investment Partners, Inc. will post 22.17 EPS for the current year.

Virtus Investment Partners Increases Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, November 15th. Investors of record on Tuesday, October 31st will be issued a dividend of $1.90 per share. This represents a $7.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.94%. This is a positive change from Virtus Investment Partners’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.65. The ex-dividend date is Monday, October 30th. Virtus Investment Partners’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 36.01%.

Institutional Trading of Virtus Investment Partners

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Lazard Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Virtus Investment Partners by 82.1% during the first quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 153 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock worth $36,000 after acquiring an additional 69 shares in the last quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd raised its holdings in shares of Virtus Investment Partners by 1,937.5% during the first quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd now owns 163 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock worth $39,000 after acquiring an additional 155 shares in the last quarter. Financial Gravity Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Virtus Investment Partners during the second quarter worth $610,000. Harbor Capital Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Virtus Investment Partners during the second quarter worth $42,000. Finally, Gyon Technologies Capital Management LP bought a new position in Virtus Investment Partners during the fourth quarter valued at about $68,000. 80.85% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Virtus Investment Partners Company Profile

Virtus Investment Partners, Inc is a publicly owned investment manager. The firm primarily provides its services to individual and institutional clients. It launches separate client focused equity and fixed income portfolios. The firm launches equity, fixed income, and balanced mutual funds for its clients.

See Also

