Walgreens Boots Alliance, Inc. (NASDAQ:WBA) Shares Sold by UMB Bank n.a.

UMB Bank n.a. lowered its stake in shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance, Inc. (NASDAQ:WBA – Free Report) by 14.4% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 114,708 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock after selling 19,371 shares during the period. UMB Bank n.a.’s holdings in Walgreens Boots Alliance were worth $3,268,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Piscataqua Savings Bank boosted its stake in Walgreens Boots Alliance by 156.4% in the 1st quarter. Piscataqua Savings Bank now owns 736 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock worth $25,000 after buying an additional 449 shares during the last quarter. Private Ocean LLC lifted its stake in shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance by 65.6% in the 1st quarter. Private Ocean LLC now owns 757 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 300 shares in the last quarter. American National Bank lifted its stake in shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance by 201.1% in the 1st quarter. American National Bank now owns 807 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 539 shares in the last quarter. Pittenger & Anderson Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance in the 1st quarter valued at about $28,000. Finally, Northwest Bank & Trust Co acquired a new position in shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance in the 2nd quarter valued at about $29,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 57.92% of the company’s stock.

Get Walgreens Boots Alliance alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on WBA shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their price objective on Walgreens Boots Alliance from $34.00 to $27.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, September 22nd. UBS Group reduced their price objective on Walgreens Boots Alliance from $37.00 to $35.00 in a research note on Tuesday, June 27th. Truist Financial reaffirmed a “hold” rating and issued a $30.00 price objective on shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance in a research note on Tuesday, September 5th. Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on Walgreens Boots Alliance from $37.00 to $27.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, July 3rd. Finally, Barclays dropped their price objective on Walgreens Boots Alliance from $38.00 to $32.00 in a report on Wednesday, June 28th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Walgreens Boots Alliance presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $35.08.

Walgreens Boots Alliance Trading Down 1.7 %

Shares of WBA opened at $21.81 on Friday. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $24.83 and a 200-day moving average of $29.57. The company has a current ratio of 0.63, a quick ratio of 0.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30. Walgreens Boots Alliance, Inc. has a 52 week low of $20.58 and a 52 week high of $42.29.

Walgreens Boots Alliance Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, September 12th. Stockholders of record on Monday, August 21st were given a $0.48 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, August 18th. This represents a $1.92 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 8.80%. Walgreens Boots Alliance’s payout ratio is -50.00%.

About Walgreens Boots Alliance

(Free Report)

Walgreens Boots Alliance, Inc operates as a pharmacy-led health and beauty retail company. It operates through two segments, the United States and International. The United States segment sells prescription drugs and an assortment of retail products, including health, wellness, beauty, personal care, consumable, and general merchandise products through its retail drugstores.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding WBA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Walgreens Boots Alliance, Inc. (NASDAQ:WBA – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Walgreens Boots Alliance Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Walgreens Boots Alliance and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.