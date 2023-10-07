Walmart Inc. (NYSE:WMT) Shares Sold by Montecito Bank & Trust

Montecito Bank & Trust cut its holdings in shares of Walmart Inc. (NYSE:WMT – Free Report) by 5.3% during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 8,976 shares of the retailer’s stock after selling 500 shares during the period. Montecito Bank & Trust’s holdings in Walmart were worth $1,411,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Sageworth Trust Co raised its position in shares of Walmart by 2,414.3% during the 1st quarter. Sageworth Trust Co now owns 176 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 169 shares during the last quarter. NewSquare Capital LLC raised its position in shares of Walmart by 58.3% during the 1st quarter. NewSquare Capital LLC now owns 190 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 70 shares during the last quarter. PFG Private Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Walmart during the second quarter worth approximately $28,000. First Command Advisory Services Inc. increased its position in shares of Walmart by 387.8% during the first quarter. First Command Advisory Services Inc. now owns 200 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 159 shares in the last quarter. Finally, FSC Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Walmart during the first quarter worth approximately $29,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 33.18% of the company’s stock.

In related news, EVP John R. Furner sold 4,375 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $159.24, for a total value of $696,675.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 277,868 shares in the company, valued at approximately $44,247,700.32. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In related news, EVP John R. Furner sold 4,375 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $159.24, for a total value of $696,675.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 277,868 shares in the company, valued at approximately $44,247,700.32. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, EVP John D. Rainey sold 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $159.48, for a total value of $159,480.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 170,735 shares in the company, valued at approximately $27,228,817.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 31,166 shares of company stock worth $5,011,557 in the last 90 days. 46.51% of the stock is owned by insiders.

NYSE WMT opened at $156.41 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $420.99 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.08, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.75 and a beta of 0.49. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50, a current ratio of 0.83 and a quick ratio of 0.26. Walmart Inc. has a 12 month low of $128.07 and a 12 month high of $165.85. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $160.74 and its 200 day moving average price is $154.84.

Walmart (NYSE:WMT – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, August 17th. The retailer reported $1.84 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.69 by $0.15. The firm had revenue of $161.63 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $160.22 billion. Walmart had a return on equity of 21.47% and a net margin of 2.23%. The business’s revenue was up 5.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.77 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Walmart Inc. will post 6.44 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of research firms recently weighed in on WMT. Barclays boosted their price target on shares of Walmart from $162.00 to $167.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, August 18th. Evercore ISI raised their price objective on shares of Walmart from $175.00 to $177.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, September 8th. KeyCorp upped their target price on shares of Walmart from $175.00 to $177.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, August 18th. Robert W. Baird upped their price target on Walmart from $165.00 to $180.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 17th. Finally, UBS Group raised their price target on Walmart from $173.00 to $190.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, August 18th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirty have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $177.22.

Walmart Inc engages in the operation of retail, wholesale, and other units worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Walmart U.S., Walmart International, and Sam's Club. It operates supercenters, supermarkets, hypermarkets, warehouse clubs, cash and carry stores, and discount stores under Walmart and Walmart Neighborhood Market brands; membership-only warehouse clubs; ecommerce websites, such as walmart.com, walmart.com.mx, walmart.ca, flipkart.com, and samsclub.com; and mobile commerce applications.

