Walmart Inc. (NYSE:WMT) Shares Sold by Richard W. Paul & Associates LLC

Richard W. Paul & Associates LLC reduced its holdings in shares of Walmart Inc. (NYSE:WMT – Free Report) by 31.6% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 4,572 shares of the retailer’s stock after selling 2,116 shares during the quarter. Richard W. Paul & Associates LLC’s holdings in Walmart were worth $719,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the business. Sageworth Trust Co boosted its stake in Walmart by 2,414.3% in the first quarter. Sageworth Trust Co now owns 176 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $26,000 after acquiring an additional 169 shares in the last quarter. NewSquare Capital LLC boosted its stake in Walmart by 58.3% in the first quarter. NewSquare Capital LLC now owns 190 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $28,000 after acquiring an additional 70 shares in the last quarter. PFG Private Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Walmart in the second quarter valued at $28,000. First Command Advisory Services Inc. boosted its stake in Walmart by 387.8% in the first quarter. First Command Advisory Services Inc. now owns 200 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $29,000 after acquiring an additional 159 shares in the last quarter. Finally, FSC Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Walmart in the first quarter valued at approximately $29,000. 33.18% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Walmart alerts:

Insider Transactions at Walmart

In other news, EVP John D. Rainey sold 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, October 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $159.50, for a total value of $159,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 168,735 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $26,913,232.50. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other Walmart news, EVP John D. Rainey sold 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $159.50, for a total transaction of $159,500.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 168,735 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $26,913,232.50. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO C Douglas Mcmillon sold 9,708 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $159.58, for a total value of $1,549,202.64. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 1,480,924 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $236,325,851.92. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 31,166 shares of company stock valued at $5,011,557 over the last three months. 46.51% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Walmart Trading Down 1.7 %

NYSE:WMT opened at $156.41 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $160.74 and a 200-day simple moving average of $154.84. The company has a market capitalization of $420.99 billion, a PE ratio of 30.08, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.75 and a beta of 0.49. Walmart Inc. has a 52-week low of $128.07 and a 52-week high of $165.85. The company has a quick ratio of 0.26, a current ratio of 0.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50.

Walmart (NYSE:WMT – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 17th. The retailer reported $1.84 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.69 by $0.15. The business had revenue of $161.63 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $160.22 billion. Walmart had a net margin of 2.23% and a return on equity of 21.47%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 5.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $1.77 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts expect that Walmart Inc. will post 6.44 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of brokerages have recently commented on WMT. Evercore ISI lifted their target price on shares of Walmart from $175.00 to $177.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, September 8th. Piper Sandler reiterated an “overweight” rating and set a $210.00 target price on shares of Walmart in a research note on Wednesday, September 27th. BNP Paribas began coverage on Walmart in a research report on Monday, June 12th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $186.00 price target on the stock. Raymond James increased their price objective on Walmart from $160.00 to $170.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, August 18th. Finally, TD Cowen reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $185.00 price objective on shares of Walmart in a research report on Tuesday, September 5th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirty have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Walmart currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $177.22.

Get Our Latest Research Report on WMT

Walmart Company Profile

(Free Report)

Walmart Inc engages in the operation of retail, wholesale, and other units worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Walmart U.S., Walmart International, and Sam's Club. It operates supercenters, supermarkets, hypermarkets, warehouse clubs, cash and carry stores, and discount stores under Walmart and Walmart Neighborhood Market brands; membership-only warehouse clubs; ecommerce websites, such as walmart.com, walmart.com.mx, walmart.ca, flipkart.com, and samsclub.com; and mobile commerce applications.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding WMT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Walmart Inc. (NYSE:WMT – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Walmart Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Walmart and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.