Walmart Inc. (NYSE:WMT) Stock Holdings Boosted by Forza Wealth Management LLC

Forza Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Walmart Inc. (NYSE:WMT – Free Report) by 6.6% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,605 shares of the retailer’s stock after acquiring an additional 100 shares during the quarter. Forza Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Walmart were worth $252,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also modified their holdings of WMT. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich boosted its stake in shares of Walmart by 93,272.8% during the 2nd quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich now owns 821,003,685 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $129,045,359,000 after acquiring an additional 820,124,410 shares in the last quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Walmart by 112,181.6% during the 4th quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 22,854,919 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $3,240,599,000 after acquiring an additional 22,834,564 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new stake in shares of Walmart during the 4th quarter worth $2,598,736,000. Providence Capital Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Walmart by 1,164,937.0% in the first quarter. Providence Capital Advisors LLC now owns 4,718,400 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $32,000,000 after purchasing an additional 4,717,995 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Boston Partners lifted its holdings in shares of Walmart by 7,546.2% in the first quarter. Boston Partners now owns 3,166,995 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $467,747,000 after purchasing an additional 3,125,576 shares in the last quarter. 33.18% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Walmart alerts:

Walmart Stock Down 1.7 %

NYSE WMT opened at $156.41 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 0.83, a quick ratio of 0.26 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $160.74 and its two-hundred day moving average is $154.84. The company has a market capitalization of $420.99 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.08, a PEG ratio of 3.75 and a beta of 0.49. Walmart Inc. has a 1-year low of $128.07 and a 1-year high of $165.85.

Insider Activity

Walmart ( NYSE:WMT Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 17th. The retailer reported $1.84 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.69 by $0.15. Walmart had a return on equity of 21.47% and a net margin of 2.23%. The company had revenue of $161.63 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $160.22 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.77 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 5.7% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts forecast that Walmart Inc. will post 6.44 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CEO C Douglas Mcmillon sold 9,708 shares of Walmart stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $162.40, for a total value of $1,576,579.20. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 1,461,509 shares in the company, valued at $237,349,061.60. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In related news, CEO C Douglas Mcmillon sold 9,708 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $162.40, for a total value of $1,576,579.20. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 1,461,509 shares in the company, valued at approximately $237,349,061.60. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, EVP John R. Furner sold 4,375 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, July 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $159.24, for a total transaction of $696,675.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 277,868 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $44,247,700.32. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 31,166 shares of company stock worth $5,011,557. Insiders own 46.51% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on WMT. Raymond James increased their target price on Walmart from $160.00 to $170.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, August 18th. UBS Group increased their target price on Walmart from $173.00 to $190.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, August 18th. Bank of America increased their price objective on Walmart from $175.00 to $190.00 in a report on Wednesday, August 9th. Jefferies Financial Group increased their price objective on Walmart from $175.00 to $190.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 2nd. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein increased their price objective on Walmart from $159.00 to $165.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Friday, August 18th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirty have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Walmart has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $177.22.

View Our Latest Stock Report on Walmart

About Walmart

(Free Report)

Walmart Inc engages in the operation of retail, wholesale, and other units worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Walmart U.S., Walmart International, and Sam's Club. It operates supercenters, supermarkets, hypermarkets, warehouse clubs, cash and carry stores, and discount stores under Walmart and Walmart Neighborhood Market brands; membership-only warehouse clubs; ecommerce websites, such as walmart.com, walmart.com.mx, walmart.ca, flipkart.com, and samsclub.com; and mobile commerce applications.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Walmart Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Walmart and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.