Watts Water Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:WTS) Shares Bought by IQ EQ FUND MANAGEMENT IRELAND Ltd

IQ EQ FUND MANAGEMENT IRELAND Ltd lifted its holdings in Watts Water Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:WTS – Free Report) by 138.2% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 4,298 shares of the technology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,494 shares during the period. IQ EQ FUND MANAGEMENT IRELAND Ltd’s holdings in Watts Water Technologies were worth $790,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY boosted its stake in Watts Water Technologies by 3.5% during the 4th quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 1,681 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $246,000 after acquiring an additional 57 shares during the last quarter. ETF Managers Group LLC lifted its position in shares of Watts Water Technologies by 1.5% in the 1st quarter. ETF Managers Group LLC now owns 5,193 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $874,000 after buying an additional 77 shares during the last quarter. Covestor Ltd lifted its position in shares of Watts Water Technologies by 80.4% in the 1st quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 184 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $26,000 after buying an additional 82 shares during the last quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Watts Water Technologies by 4.1% in the 1st quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 2,362 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $397,000 after buying an additional 92 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Watts Water Technologies by 3.0% in the 3rd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 3,286 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $413,000 after buying an additional 95 shares during the last quarter. 75.06% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on WTS. TD Cowen raised their price target on shares of Watts Water Technologies from $160.00 to $165.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Monday, September 11th. The Goldman Sachs Group raised their price target on shares of Watts Water Technologies from $171.00 to $189.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, August 4th. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price objective on shares of Watts Water Technologies from $177.00 to $182.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 19th. Finally, StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Watts Water Technologies in a research report on Thursday. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Watts Water Technologies currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $178.20.

Watts Water Technologies Stock Down 0.1 %

Watts Water Technologies stock opened at $171.48 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $5.72 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.46, a PEG ratio of 2.94 and a beta of 1.04. The company has a current ratio of 2.53, a quick ratio of 1.49 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $181.61 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $174.20. Watts Water Technologies, Inc. has a 52 week low of $121.25 and a 52 week high of $192.93.

Watts Water Technologies (NYSE:WTS – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, August 2nd. The technology company reported $2.34 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.05 by $0.29. The firm had revenue of $532.80 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $529.93 million. Watts Water Technologies had a net margin of 13.43% and a return on equity of 19.48%. On average, analysts expect that Watts Water Technologies, Inc. will post 7.78 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Watts Water Technologies Announces Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 1st were paid a $0.36 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, August 31st. This represents a $1.44 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.84%. Watts Water Technologies’s dividend payout ratio is currently 18.02%.

Insider Transactions at Watts Water Technologies

In other news, CFO Shashank Patel sold 2,336 shares of Watts Water Technologies stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $190.14, for a total value of $444,167.04. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 18,846 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,583,378.44. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other news, CFO Shashank Patel sold 2,336 shares of Watts Water Technologies stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $190.14, for a total value of $444,167.04. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 18,846 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,583,378.44. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, General Counsel Kenneth Robert Lepage sold 9,403 shares of Watts Water Technologies stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $188.36, for a total transaction of $1,771,149.08. Following the completion of the transaction, the general counsel now directly owns 17,404 shares in the company, valued at $3,278,217.44. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 1.10% of the company’s stock.

Watts Water Technologies Company Profile

(Free Report)

Watts Water Technologies, Inc supplies products and solutions that manage and conserve the flow of fluids and energy into, through, and out of buildings in the commercial, industrial, and residential markets in the Americas, Europe, the Asia-Pacific, the Middle East, and Africa. The company offers residential and commercial flow control and protection products, including backflow preventers, water pressure regulators, temperature and pressure relief valves, thermostatic mixing valves, and leak detection and protection products for plumbing and hot water applications.

