WealthPlan Investment Management LLC Acquires 4,650 Shares of Vanguard Large-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VV)

WealthPlan Investment Management LLC boosted its holdings in Vanguard Large-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VV – Free Report) by 1,207.8% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 5,035 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 4,650 shares during the quarter. WealthPlan Investment Management LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Large-Cap ETF were worth $366,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Beacon Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in Vanguard Large-Cap ETF by 50.9% during the 1st quarter. Beacon Capital Management LLC now owns 163 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 55 shares during the last quarter. Claro Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Vanguard Large-Cap ETF by 1.2% during the 4th quarter. Claro Advisors LLC now owns 4,946 shares of the company’s stock worth $862,000 after purchasing an additional 57 shares during the last quarter. Rehmann Capital Advisory Group increased its stake in shares of Vanguard Large-Cap ETF by 1.6% in the 1st quarter. Rehmann Capital Advisory Group now owns 3,653 shares of the company’s stock valued at $682,000 after acquiring an additional 59 shares in the last quarter. Meridian Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Vanguard Large-Cap ETF by 1.9% in the 4th quarter. Meridian Wealth Management LLC now owns 3,582 shares of the company’s stock valued at $624,000 after acquiring an additional 68 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Shorepoint Capital Partners LLC increased its stake in shares of Vanguard Large-Cap ETF by 5.8% in the 1st quarter. Shorepoint Capital Partners LLC now owns 1,257 shares of the company’s stock valued at $235,000 after acquiring an additional 69 shares in the last quarter.

Get Vanguard Large-Cap ETF alerts:

Vanguard Large-Cap ETF Stock Up 1.2 %

NYSEARCA:VV opened at $196.87 on Friday. The company has a fifty day moving average of $202.12 and a 200-day moving average of $196.64. The firm has a market capitalization of $27.28 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.00 and a beta of 1.01. Vanguard Large-Cap ETF has a twelve month low of $159.02 and a twelve month high of $210.35.

Vanguard Large-Cap ETF Profile

Vanguard Large-Cap Index Fund (the Fund) seeks to track the performance of a benchmark index that measures the investment return of large-capitalization stocks. The Fund employs a passive management investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Prime Market 750 Index, a diversified index predominantly made up of stocks of large United States companies.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Large-Cap ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Large-Cap ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.