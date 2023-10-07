WealthPlan Investment Management LLC Cuts Holdings in Bristol-Myers Squibb (NYSE:BMY)

WealthPlan Investment Management LLC decreased its position in shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb (NYSE:BMY – Free Report) by 62.4% in the second quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 2,571 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after selling 4,267 shares during the quarter. WealthPlan Investment Management LLC’s holdings in Bristol-Myers Squibb were worth $392,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Dakota Wealth Management purchased a new position in Bristol-Myers Squibb in the first quarter worth about $332,000. Covestor Ltd grew its position in Bristol-Myers Squibb by 111.5% in the first quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 2,052 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $150,000 after acquiring an additional 1,082 shares in the last quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC grew its position in Bristol-Myers Squibb by 53.2% in the first quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC now owns 165,336 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $12,075,000 after acquiring an additional 57,444 shares in the last quarter. Ergoteles LLC purchased a new position in Bristol-Myers Squibb in the first quarter worth about $1,997,000. Finally, Mackenzie Financial Corp grew its position in Bristol-Myers Squibb by 25.1% in the first quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 338,563 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $24,725,000 after acquiring an additional 68,018 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 74.98% of the company’s stock.

Get Bristol-Myers Squibb alerts:

Insider Buying and Selling at Bristol-Myers Squibb

In other Bristol-Myers Squibb news, EVP Robert M. Plenge sold 732 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $61.14, for a total value of $44,754.48. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 6,584 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $402,545.76. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In other Bristol-Myers Squibb news, EVP Robert M. Plenge sold 732 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $61.14, for a total value of $44,754.48. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 6,584 shares in the company, valued at $402,545.76. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, EVP Ann Powell sold 17,986 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $61.25, for a total transaction of $1,101,642.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 27,868 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,706,915. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.09% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Bristol-Myers Squibb Price Performance

Shares of BMY opened at $56.66 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $118.37 billion, a PE ratio of 15.07, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.50 and a beta of 0.43. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.08, a current ratio of 1.39 and a quick ratio of 1.28. Bristol-Myers Squibb has a 1-year low of $55.83 and a 1-year high of $81.43. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $60.23 and its 200-day moving average price is $64.17.

Bristol-Myers Squibb (NYSE:BMY – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 27th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $1.75 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.99 by ($0.24). The company had revenue of $11.23 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $11.81 billion. Bristol-Myers Squibb had a net margin of 17.62% and a return on equity of 50.51%. Bristol-Myers Squibb’s quarterly revenue was down 5.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.93 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts predict that Bristol-Myers Squibb will post 7.43 EPS for the current year.

Bristol-Myers Squibb Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, November 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, October 6th will be issued a $0.57 dividend. This represents a $2.28 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.02%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, October 5th. Bristol-Myers Squibb’s payout ratio is 60.64%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

BMY has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Atlantic Securities dropped their target price on Bristol-Myers Squibb from $90.00 to $85.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, July 28th. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their target price on Bristol-Myers Squibb from $78.00 to $65.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, July 28th. Truist Financial reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $84.00 price target on shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb in a research note on Friday. Bank of America decreased their price target on shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb from $85.00 to $80.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, July 28th. Finally, StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb in a research note on Thursday. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $69.50.

View Our Latest Analysis on BMY

Bristol-Myers Squibb Company Profile

(Free Report)

Bristol-Myers Squibb Company discovers, develops, licenses, manufactures, markets, distributes, and sells biopharmaceutical products worldwide. It offers products for hematology, oncology, cardiovascular, immunology, fibrotic, and neuroscience diseases. The company's products include Eliquis, an oral inhibitor for reduction in risk of stroke/systemic embolism in NVAF, and for the treatment of DVT/PE; Opdivo for anti-cancer indications; Pomalyst/Imnovid indicated for patients with multiple myeloma; Orencia for adult patients with active RA and psoriatic arthritis; and Sprycel for the treatment of Philadelphia chromosome-positive chronic myeloid leukemia.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BMY? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Bristol-Myers Squibb (NYSE:BMY – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Bristol-Myers Squibb Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Bristol-Myers Squibb and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.