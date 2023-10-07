WealthPlan Investment Management LLC Cuts Holdings in Cullen/Frost Bankers, Inc. (NYSE:CFR)

WealthPlan Investment Management LLC trimmed its holdings in shares of Cullen/Frost Bankers, Inc. (NYSE:CFR – Free Report) by 97.5% during the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 1,750 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 69,283 shares during the quarter. WealthPlan Investment Management LLC’s holdings in Cullen/Frost Bankers were worth $434,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Macquarie Group Ltd. purchased a new position in Cullen/Frost Bankers in the first quarter worth $25,000. Ellevest Inc. grew its holdings in Cullen/Frost Bankers by 687.1% in the first quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 244 shares of the bank’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 213 shares during the last quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in Cullen/Frost Bankers in the fourth quarter worth $26,000. Clearstead Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Cullen/Frost Bankers in the first quarter worth $29,000. Finally, ICA Group Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in Cullen/Frost Bankers in the fourth quarter worth $36,000. 81.39% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Cullen/Frost Bankers alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price objective on shares of Cullen/Frost Bankers from $130.00 to $135.00 in a report on Thursday, June 29th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Cullen/Frost Bankers in a report on Thursday. They set a “sell” rating on the stock. UBS Group raised shares of Cullen/Frost Bankers from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $97.00 to $100.00 in a report on Friday, August 25th. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their target price on shares of Cullen/Frost Bankers from $127.00 to $122.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, July 28th. Finally, Wedbush decreased their target price on shares of Cullen/Frost Bankers from $120.00 to $112.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, July 28th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $122.30.

Cullen/Frost Bankers Trading Up 0.2 %

Shares of Cullen/Frost Bankers stock opened at $90.37 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $5.79 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.47, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.03 and a beta of 1.05. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $96.49 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $102.55. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07, a quick ratio of 0.57 and a current ratio of 0.57. Cullen/Frost Bankers, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $87.10 and a fifty-two week high of $160.60.

Cullen/Frost Bankers (NYSE:CFR – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, July 27th. The bank reported $2.47 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.40 by $0.07. The business had revenue of $512.12 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $496.85 million. Cullen/Frost Bankers had a net margin of 29.14% and a return on equity of 22.93%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $1.81 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts predict that Cullen/Frost Bankers, Inc. will post 9.24 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Cullen/Frost Bankers Increases Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 15th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, August 31st were paid a dividend of $0.92 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, August 30th. This represents a $3.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.07%. This is a boost from Cullen/Frost Bankers’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.87. Cullen/Frost Bankers’s payout ratio is currently 34.49%.

About Cullen/Frost Bankers

(Free Report)

Cullen/Frost Bankers, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Frost Bank that provides commercial and consumer banking services in Texas. It operates in two segments, Banking and Frost Wealth Advisors. The company offers commercial banking services to corporations and other business clients, including financing for industrial and commercial properties, interim construction related to industrial and commercial properties, equipment, inventories and accounts receivables, and acquisitions; and treasury management services, as well as originates commercial leasing services.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CFR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Cullen/Frost Bankers, Inc. (NYSE:CFR – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Cullen/Frost Bankers Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cullen/Frost Bankers and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.