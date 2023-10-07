WealthPlan Investment Management LLC Has $304,000 Stake in Surmodics, Inc. (NASDAQ:SRDX)

WealthPlan Investment Management LLC lifted its holdings in Surmodics, Inc. (NASDAQ:SRDX – Free Report) by 3,468.1% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 8,492 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 8,254 shares during the period. WealthPlan Investment Management LLC owned approximately 0.06% of Surmodics worth $304,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in SRDX. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Surmodics by 166.3% during the first quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 1,350 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,000 after acquiring an additional 843 shares in the last quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC increased its stake in Surmodics by 408.0% during the 1st quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 2,342 shares of the company’s stock valued at $53,000 after purchasing an additional 1,881 shares in the last quarter. UBS Group AG raised its holdings in Surmodics by 141.1% during the third quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 2,290 shares of the company’s stock worth $70,000 after buying an additional 1,340 shares during the last quarter. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky bought a new position in shares of Surmodics in the third quarter valued at $87,000. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors grew its holdings in shares of Surmodics by 24.3% during the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 2,307 shares of the company’s stock valued at $105,000 after buying an additional 451 shares during the last quarter. 87.09% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

SRDX has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Barrington Research lifted their price target on Surmodics from $60.00 to $69.00 in a research note on Wednesday, June 21st. Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $50.00 price target (up previously from $36.00) on shares of Surmodics in a report on Wednesday, August 2nd. Finally, StockNews.com began coverage on Surmodics in a research note on Thursday. They set a “buy” rating on the stock.

SRDX opened at $31.40 on Friday. Surmodics, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $16.00 and a fifty-two week high of $39.41. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $35.00 and a 200 day moving average of $27.94. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26, a quick ratio of 2.22 and a current ratio of 2.68. The firm has a market cap of $443.68 million, a P/E ratio of -19.03 and a beta of 1.16.

Surmodics (NASDAQ:SRDX – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, August 2nd. The company reported $0.52 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.46) by $0.98. The firm had revenue of $52.48 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $26.70 million. Surmodics had a negative net margin of 17.58% and a negative return on equity of 8.34%. On average, research analysts expect that Surmodics, Inc. will post -0.22 EPS for the current year.

Surmodics, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides performance coating technologies for intravascular medical devices, and chemical and biological components for in vitro diagnostic immunoassay tests and microarrays in the United States and internationally. It operates in two segments, Medical Device and In Vitro Diagnostics (IVD).

