WealthPlan Investment Management LLC Purchases 18,018 Shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF (BATS:EFG)

WealthPlan Investment Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF (BATS:EFG – Free Report) by 3,458.3% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 18,539 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 18,018 shares during the quarter. WealthPlan Investment Management LLC’s holdings in iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF were worth $1,661,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in EFG. Prosperity Planning Inc. grew its holdings in iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF by 4.6% during the second quarter. Prosperity Planning Inc. now owns 2,378 shares of the company’s stock valued at $227,000 after purchasing an additional 104 shares during the last quarter. Journey Strategic Wealth LLC lifted its position in iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF by 0.3% during the 1st quarter. Journey Strategic Wealth LLC now owns 36,136 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,385,000 after acquiring an additional 106 shares during the last quarter. Harbor Group Inc. boosted its holdings in iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF by 1.0% during the first quarter. Harbor Group Inc. now owns 11,802 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,106,000 after acquiring an additional 120 shares during the period. Benedetti & Gucer Inc. boosted its holdings in iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF by 1.0% during the first quarter. Benedetti & Gucer Inc. now owns 12,114 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,135,000 after acquiring an additional 120 shares during the period. Finally, AdvisorNet Financial Inc grew its position in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF by 0.3% in the second quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 46,751 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,461,000 after purchasing an additional 120 shares during the last quarter.

iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF Stock Performance

BATS EFG opened at $86.38 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $90.26 and a 200 day simple moving average of $93.24. iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF has a twelve month low of $67.58 and a twelve month high of $85.81. The stock has a market capitalization of $11.57 billion, a PE ratio of 18.69 and a beta of 0.89.

iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF Profile

iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares MSCI EAFE Growth Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks to provide investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the MSCI EAFE Growth Index (the Index). The Index is a subset of the MSCI EAFE Index and constituents of the Index include securities from Europe, Australasia (Australia and Asia), and the Far East.

