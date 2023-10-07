WealthPlan Investment Management LLC Sells 97,743 Shares of iShares International Dividend Growth ETF (BATS:IGRO)

WealthPlan Investment Management LLC reduced its position in iShares International Dividend Growth ETF (BATS:IGRO – Free Report) by 92.0% in the second quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 8,492 shares of the company’s stock after selling 97,743 shares during the quarter. WealthPlan Investment Management LLC’s holdings in iShares International Dividend Growth ETF were worth $304,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of IGRO. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its stake in iShares International Dividend Growth ETF by 111,760.3% during the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 70,472 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,062,000 after buying an additional 70,409 shares during the period. OLD Mission Capital LLC grew its holdings in shares of iShares International Dividend Growth ETF by 656.8% during the fourth quarter. OLD Mission Capital LLC now owns 103,499 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,965,000 after purchasing an additional 89,823 shares in the last quarter. Private Trust Co. NA increased its position in shares of iShares International Dividend Growth ETF by 63.7% in the first quarter. Private Trust Co. NA now owns 9,583 shares of the company’s stock worth $581,000 after purchasing an additional 3,728 shares during the last quarter. Princeton Global Asset Management LLC raised its stake in iShares International Dividend Growth ETF by 12.7% in the first quarter. Princeton Global Asset Management LLC now owns 4,451 shares of the company’s stock valued at $270,000 after purchasing an additional 500 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Janney Montgomery Scott LLC raised its position in shares of iShares International Dividend Growth ETF by 42.7% during the 1st quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 158,659 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,618,000 after buying an additional 47,487 shares in the last quarter.

BATS IGRO opened at $58.89 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $61.06 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $61.54. iShares International Dividend Growth ETF has a twelve month low of $51.17 and a twelve month high of $62.69. The company has a market capitalization of $612.46 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.53 and a beta of 0.83.

iShares International Dividend Growth ETF Profile

The iShares International Dividend Growth ETF (IGRO) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in total market equity. The fund tracks an index of international equities that have growing dividends. IGRO was launched on May 17, 2016 and is managed by BlackRock.

