WealthPlan Investment Management LLC Takes $112,000 Position in Newmont Co. (NYSE:NEM)

WealthPlan Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Newmont Co. (NYSE:NEM – Free Report) during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 564 shares of the basic materials company’s stock, valued at approximately $112,000.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in NEM. Blair William & Co. IL lifted its position in shares of Newmont by 14.8% during the 1st quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 42,511 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $3,378,000 after buying an additional 5,484 shares during the last quarter. Sei Investments Co. raised its holdings in shares of Newmont by 19.3% in the 1st quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 66,212 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $5,219,000 after acquiring an additional 10,692 shares in the last quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers raised its holdings in shares of Newmont by 46.9% in the 1st quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 27,905 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $2,217,000 after acquiring an additional 8,915 shares in the last quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Newmont by 7.2% in the 1st quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 595,641 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $47,324,000 after acquiring an additional 39,765 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Parkside Financial Bank & Trust raised its holdings in shares of Newmont by 25.8% in the 1st quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 1,354 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $108,000 after acquiring an additional 278 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 79.53% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several analysts have weighed in on the company. UBS Group lowered their price target on Newmont from $53.00 to $42.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, August 29th. Raymond James lowered their price target on Newmont from $62.00 to $61.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, September 7th. Barclays raised Newmont from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and lowered their price target for the company from $62.00 to $61.00 in a report on Friday, July 7th. Jefferies Financial Group reduced their price objective on Newmont from $44.00 to $38.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, CIBC lowered Newmont from a “sector outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their price objective for the company from $54.00 to $50.00 in a research report on Friday, July 21st. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Newmont presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $56.82.

Insider Transactions at Newmont

In other news, COO Robert D. Atkinson sold 5,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $39.91, for a total value of $219,505.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 76,251 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,043,177.41. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In other news, CEO Thomas Ronald Palmer sold 11,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $39.91, for a total value of $439,010.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 256,039 shares in the company, valued at approximately $10,218,516.49. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, COO Robert D. Atkinson sold 5,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $39.91, for a total value of $219,505.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 76,251 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,043,177.41. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 44,366 shares of company stock worth $1,738,008. 0.07% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Newmont Price Performance

Shares of NEM stock opened at $37.80 on Friday. Newmont Co. has a fifty-two week low of $34.81 and a fifty-two week high of $60.08. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $39.11 and its 200-day moving average price is $43.11. The company has a current ratio of 2.28, a quick ratio of 1.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31.

Newmont (NYSE:NEM – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 20th. The basic materials company reported $0.33 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.39 by ($0.06). The business had revenue of $2.68 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.93 billion. Newmont had a positive return on equity of 5.74% and a negative net margin of 6.77%. Newmont’s quarterly revenue was down 12.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.46 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Newmont Co. will post 2.04 EPS for the current year.

Newmont Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 21st. Stockholders of record on Thursday, September 7th were given a $0.40 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, September 6th. This represents a $1.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.23%. Newmont’s dividend payout ratio is currently -166.66%.

About Newmont

Newmont Corporation engages in the production and exploration of gold. It also explores for copper, silver, zinc, and lead. The company has operations and/or assets in the United States, Canada, Mexico, Dominican Republic, Peru, Suriname, Argentina, Chile, Australia, and Ghana. As of December 31, 2022, it had proven and probable gold reserves of 96.1 million ounces and land position of 61,500 square kilometers.

