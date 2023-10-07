WealthPlan Investment Management LLC Trims Holdings in Netflix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NFLX)

WealthPlan Investment Management LLC decreased its holdings in Netflix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NFLX – Free Report) by 78.2% in the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 452 shares of the Internet television network’s stock after selling 1,618 shares during the period. WealthPlan Investment Management LLC’s holdings in Netflix were worth $140,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich increased its stake in Netflix by 305,647.4% in the 2nd quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich now owns 15,168,128 shares of the Internet television network’s stock valued at $6,681,409,000 after buying an additional 15,163,167 shares during the period. Mizuho Markets Americas LLC grew its stake in shares of Netflix by 11,985.6% during the 1st quarter. Mizuho Markets Americas LLC now owns 7,000,000 shares of the Internet television network’s stock worth $56,700,000 after purchasing an additional 6,942,080 shares during the period. Norges Bank acquired a new position in shares of Netflix during the 4th quarter worth $1,501,762,000. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Netflix by 117,939.1% during the 4th quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 2,742,048 shares of the Internet television network’s stock worth $808,575,000 after purchasing an additional 2,739,725 shares during the period. Finally, Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its stake in shares of Netflix by 16.1% during the 4th quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 13,244,508 shares of the Internet television network’s stock worth $3,905,540,000 after purchasing an additional 1,839,366 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 79.95% of the company’s stock.

Netflix Stock Up 2.4 %

NFLX stock opened at $381.51 on Friday. Netflix, Inc. has a twelve month low of $211.73 and a twelve month high of $485.00. The company has a current ratio of 1.33, a quick ratio of 1.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62. The company has a market capitalization of $169.07 billion, a P/E ratio of 40.63, a PEG ratio of 1.24 and a beta of 1.31. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $413.33 and a 200-day simple moving average of $391.51.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Netflix ( NASDAQ:NFLX Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 19th. The Internet television network reported $3.29 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.85 by $0.44. Netflix had a return on equity of 19.76% and a net margin of 13.22%. The firm had revenue of $8.19 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.29 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $3.20 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.7% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts predict that Netflix, Inc. will post 11.91 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of brokerages recently commented on NFLX. Truist Financial reissued a “hold” rating and issued a $485.00 price objective on shares of Netflix in a research note on Friday, September 15th. Bank of America upped their target price on shares of Netflix from $490.00 to $525.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, July 20th. Wolfe Research upped their target price on shares of Netflix from $485.00 to $500.00 in a report on Thursday, July 20th. Sanford C. Bernstein started coverage on shares of Netflix in a report on Thursday. They issued a “market perform” rating and a $375.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Wedbush restated an “outperform” rating and issued a $525.00 target price on shares of Netflix in a report on Friday. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have assigned a hold rating and twenty-three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $432.29.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, CEO Theodore A. Sarandos sold 55,386 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $431.10, for a total transaction of $23,876,904.60. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other Netflix news, Director Richard N. Barton sold 500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, July 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $438.52, for a total value of $219,260.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 86 shares in the company, valued at $37,712.72. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO Theodore A. Sarandos sold 55,386 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $431.10, for a total value of $23,876,904.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 118,657 shares of company stock worth $50,593,101 over the last ninety days. 2.45% of the stock is owned by insiders.

About Netflix

Netflix, Inc provides entertainment services. It offers TV series, documentaries, feature films, and mobile games across various genres and languages. The company provides members the ability to receive streaming content through a host of internet-connected devices, including TVs, digital video players, television set-top boxes, and mobile devices.

Further Reading

