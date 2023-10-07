Wells Fargo & Company (NYSE:WFC) Position Trimmed by Ziegler Capital Management LLC

Ziegler Capital Management LLC trimmed its holdings in shares of Wells Fargo & Company (NYSE:WFC) by 3.9% in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 196,612 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 8,059 shares during the period. Ziegler Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Wells Fargo & Company were worth $8,391,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Barrett & Company Inc. acquired a new position in Wells Fargo & Company in the 1st quarter worth approximately $25,000. Silicon Valley Capital Partners acquired a new stake in shares of Wells Fargo & Company during the 4th quarter valued at $26,000. Studio Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Wells Fargo & Company during the 4th quarter valued at $28,000. Strategic Investment Solutions Inc. IL acquired a new stake in shares of Wells Fargo & Company during the 1st quarter valued at $28,000. Finally, Activest Wealth Management acquired a new stake in shares of Wells Fargo & Company during the 1st quarter valued at $30,000. 72.47% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Wells Fargo & Company alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on the stock. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Wells Fargo & Company in a research note on Thursday. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Atlantic Securities raised their price target on shares of Wells Fargo & Company from $50.00 to $52.50 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 1st. Odeon Capital Group downgraded shares of Wells Fargo & Company from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $43.75 price target on the stock. in a report on Monday, July 17th. BMO Capital Markets cut their price target on shares of Wells Fargo & Company from $54.00 to $51.00 in a report on Monday, July 17th. Finally, HSBC initiated coverage on shares of Wells Fargo & Company in a report on Thursday, September 7th. They set a “hold” rating and a $45.00 price target on the stock. Nine analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $48.02.

Wells Fargo & Company Stock Performance

NYSE:WFC opened at $39.70 on Friday. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $42.20 and its 200-day moving average is $41.35. Wells Fargo & Company has a 52-week low of $35.25 and a 52-week high of $48.84. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.05, a quick ratio of 0.83 and a current ratio of 0.84. The company has a market cap of $145.25 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.93, a PEG ratio of 0.80 and a beta of 1.12.

Wells Fargo & Company (NYSE:WFC – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, July 14th. The financial services provider reported $1.25 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.16 by $0.09. Wells Fargo & Company had a net margin of 16.18% and a return on equity of 11.15%. The company had revenue of $20.53 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $20.11 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.74 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 20.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts anticipate that Wells Fargo & Company will post 4.84 earnings per share for the current year.

Wells Fargo & Company Increases Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 4th were given a dividend of $0.35 per share. This is a positive change from Wells Fargo & Company’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.30. This represents a $1.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.53%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, August 3rd. Wells Fargo & Company’s payout ratio is 35.00%.

Wells Fargo & Company Profile

(Free Report)

Wells Fargo & Company, a diversified financial services company, provides banking, investment, mortgage, and consumer and commercial finance products and services in the United States and internationally. It operates through four segments: Consumer Banking and Lending; Commercial Banking; Corporate and Investment Banking; and Wealth and Investment Management.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding WFC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Wells Fargo & Company (NYSE:WFC – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Wells Fargo & Company Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Wells Fargo & Company and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.