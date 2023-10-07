Wells Fargo & Company Reaffirms “Equal Weight” Rating for Associated Banc (NYSE:ASB)

Wells Fargo & Company restated their equal weight rating on shares of Associated Banc (NYSE:ASB – Free Report) in a research note published on Wednesday morning, Benzinga reports.

A number of other research firms also recently weighed in on ASB. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Associated Banc in a research note on Thursday, August 17th. They issued a sell rating on the stock. Stephens raised their price target on shares of Associated Banc from $19.00 to $21.00 and gave the company an equal weight rating in a research note on Friday, July 21st. Piper Sandler raised their price target on shares of Associated Banc from $17.50 to $18.50 in a research note on Friday, July 21st. Raymond James raised their price objective on shares of Associated Banc from $20.00 to $21.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a report on Monday, July 24th. Finally, Robert W. Baird upgraded shares of Associated Banc from a neutral rating to an outperform rating and raised their price objective for the company from $19.00 to $24.00 in a report on Tuesday, September 5th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $21.17.

Shares of Associated Banc stock opened at $16.69 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $2.52 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.57, a PEG ratio of 0.93 and a beta of 1.02. The company has a quick ratio of 0.92, a current ratio of 0.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.06. Associated Banc has a 12-month low of $14.47 and a 12-month high of $25.50. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $17.46 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $17.09.

Associated Banc (NYSE:ASB – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 20th. The bank reported $0.56 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.59 by ($0.03). The firm had revenue of $328.25 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $332.65 million. Associated Banc had a return on equity of 10.25% and a net margin of 20.93%. On average, analysts forecast that Associated Banc will post 2.21 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Associated Banc Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 1st were paid a $0.21 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, August 31st. This represents a $0.84 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.03%. Associated Banc’s dividend payout ratio is currently 33.07%.

Insider Activity

In other news, EVP Randall J. Erickson sold 26,335 shares of Associated Banc stock in a transaction on Friday, August 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $19.00, for a total value of $500,365.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 138,055 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,623,045. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 1.49% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Institutional Trading of Associated Banc

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in Associated Banc by 1.0% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 17,712,813 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $403,145,000 after purchasing an additional 172,329 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its position in Associated Banc by 2.2% in the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 15,302,572 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $307,277,000 after purchasing an additional 328,137 shares during the period. FMR LLC grew its position in Associated Banc by 51.0% in the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 13,562,933 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $243,862,000 after purchasing an additional 4,580,115 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its position in Associated Banc by 1.9% in the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 11,052,719 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $198,728,000 after purchasing an additional 210,115 shares during the period. Finally, State Street Corp grew its position in Associated Banc by 13.6% in the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 9,356,990 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $151,864,000 after purchasing an additional 1,118,108 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 80.52% of the company’s stock.

Associated Banc Company Profile

Associated Banc-Corp, a bank holding company, provides various banking and nonbanking products to individuals and businesses in Wisconsin, Illinois, and Minnesota. The company operates through three segments: Corporate and Commercial Specialty; Community, Consumer, and Business; and Risk Management and Shared Services.

Further Reading

