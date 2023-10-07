WhiteCoin Market Cap Tops $41.81 Million (XWC)

WhiteCoin (XWC) traded flat against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 7:00 AM Eastern on October 7th. During the last week, WhiteCoin has traded flat against the U.S. dollar. WhiteCoin has a market capitalization of $41.81 million and approximately $375.87 worth of WhiteCoin was traded on exchanges in the last day. One WhiteCoin coin can currently be purchased for $0.0547 or 0.00000210 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded up 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0614 or 0.00000220 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded 1.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $65.92 or 0.00235722 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded 1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.86 or 0.00013787 BTC.

Uniswap (UNI) traded 0.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4.37 or 0.00015626 BTC.

DEI (DEI) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0120 or 0.00000043 BTC.

NyanCoin (NYAN) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $2.40 or 0.00008809 BTC.

Counos Coin (CCA) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

MegaCoin (MEC) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $4.30 or 0.00015776 BTC.

Polymath (POLY) traded up 4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.13 or 0.00000456 BTC.

dForce USD (USX) traded up 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $1.01 or 0.00003600 BTC.

WhiteCoin Coin Profile

WhiteCoin is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was April 1st, 2014. WhiteCoin’s total supply is 971,792,390 coins and its circulating supply is 764,324,623 coins. WhiteCoin’s official Twitter account is @whitecoiner and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for WhiteCoin is https://reddit.com/r/whitecoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. WhiteCoin’s official website is whitecoin.info.

According to CryptoCompare, “Whitecoin is a public chain that utilizes interconnection between blockchains through the innovative Multi Tunnel Blockchain Communication Protocol (MTBCP) protocol.

As an essential part of the Whitecoin ecosystem, it adopts the Random Proof of Stake (RPOS) consensus, Whitecoin Axis, Whitecoin Wallet, decentralized mining pools, and smart contract platforms to build a cross-chain blockchain ecological infrastructure.”

WhiteCoin Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as WhiteCoin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade WhiteCoin should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy WhiteCoin using one of the exchanges listed above.

