WT Wealth Management Grows Stock Position in AbbVie Inc. (NYSE:ABBV)

WT Wealth Management lifted its position in AbbVie Inc. (NYSE:ABBV – Free Report) by 18.0% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 7,397 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,131 shares during the quarter. WT Wealth Management’s holdings in AbbVie were worth $997,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Retirement Income Solutions Inc acquired a new stake in AbbVie in the first quarter valued at approximately $204,000. Ergoteles LLC grew its holdings in AbbVie by 17.8% in the first quarter. Ergoteles LLC now owns 5,605 shares of the company’s stock valued at $909,000 after purchasing an additional 847 shares during the period. First Western Trust Bank acquired a new stake in shares of AbbVie in the first quarter worth approximately $1,150,000. Wsfs Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of AbbVie in the first quarter worth approximately $562,000. Finally, Bridgewater Associates LP boosted its stake in shares of AbbVie by 80.4% in the first quarter. Bridgewater Associates LP now owns 75,516 shares of the company’s stock worth $12,242,000 after acquiring an additional 33,661 shares during the last quarter. 67.86% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get AbbVie alerts:

AbbVie Stock Performance

Shares of AbbVie stock opened at $148.24 on Friday. AbbVie Inc. has a 52 week low of $130.96 and a 52 week high of $168.11. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $149.89 and its 200-day simple moving average is $147.33. The firm has a market cap of $261.65 billion, a PE ratio of 30.50, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.68 and a beta of 0.56. The company has a quick ratio of 0.77, a current ratio of 0.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.33.

AbbVie Dividend Announcement

AbbVie ( NYSE:ABBV Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 27th. The company reported $2.91 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.79 by $0.12. AbbVie had a return on equity of 151.29% and a net margin of 15.50%. The business had revenue of $13.87 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $13.52 billion. Equities analysts forecast that AbbVie Inc. will post 11.01 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, November 15th. Investors of record on Friday, October 13th will be paid a dividend of $1.48 per share. This represents a $5.92 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.99%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, October 12th. AbbVie’s payout ratio is 121.81%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, CEO Richard A. Gonzalez sold 18,500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $149.15, for a total transaction of $2,759,275.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 625,294 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $93,262,600.10. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. 0.26% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

ABBV has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Raymond James initiated coverage on AbbVie in a research note on Thursday, September 28th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $177.00 price target on the stock. HSBC initiated coverage on AbbVie in a research note on Friday, July 14th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $167.00 price target on the stock. Piper Jaffray Companies lifted their price target on AbbVie from $163.00 to $170.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, July 28th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on AbbVie in a research note on Thursday. They issued a “strong-buy” rating on the stock. Finally, William Blair initiated coverage on AbbVie in a research report on Tuesday, July 25th. They set a “market perform” rating on the stock. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $166.53.

Check Out Our Latest Analysis on ABBV

About AbbVie

(Free Report)

AbbVie Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, and sells pharmaceuticals worldwide. The company offers Humira, a therapy administered as an injection for autoimmune, intestinal Behçet's diseases, and pyoderma gangrenosum; Skyrizi to treat moderate to severe plaque psoriasis, psoriatic disease, and Crohn's disease; Rinvoq, a JAK inhibitor to treat rheumatoid and psoriatic arthritis, ankylosing spondylitis, atopic dermatitis, axial spondyloarthropathy, and ulcerative colitis; Imbruvica for the treatment of adult patients with blood cancers; and Venclexta/Venclyxto to treat hematological malignancies.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for AbbVie Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for AbbVie and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.