XRUN Hits 1-Day Trading Volume of $66.91 (XRUN)

XRUN (XRUN) traded 50.8% higher against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 9:00 AM Eastern on October 7th. One XRUN token can currently be bought for $0.18 or 0.00000642 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. XRUN has a total market cap of $1.98 million and $66.91 worth of XRUN was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last seven days, XRUN has traded 36.5% lower against the U.S. dollar.

XRUN’s genesis date was April 5th, 2022. XRUN’s total supply is 2,100,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 11,000,000 tokens. XRUN’s official website is www.xrun.run. The official message board for XRUN is blog.naver.com/xrunfoundation. XRUN’s official Twitter account is @foundationxrun and its Facebook page is accessible here.

According to CryptoCompare, “A blockchain advertising platform with AR(Augmented Reality) and GPS technologyCollection and mission performance of XRUN crypto-currencyIncreased reliability and immersion in advertising of introducing Blockchain and using ARHigh reward system through crypto-currency, increased advertising efficiencyTelegram”

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as XRUN directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade XRUN should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy XRUN using one of the exchanges listed above.

