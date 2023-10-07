Xtant Medical (NYSEAMERICAN:XTNT) Shares Pass Above 200-Day Moving Average of $0.00

Xtant Medical Holdings, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:XTNT – Get Free Report)’s share price crossed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $0.00 and traded as high as $1.11. Xtant Medical shares last traded at $1.11, with a volume of 23,750 shares traded.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on the company. TheStreet raised Xtant Medical from a “d” rating to a “c-” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 2nd. Craig Hallum boosted their price target on Xtant Medical from $1.00 to $1.20 in a report on Tuesday, July 11th.

Get Xtant Medical alerts:

View Our Latest Stock Report on XTNT

Xtant Medical Trading Up 3.6 %

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53, a current ratio of 2.33 and a quick ratio of 1.13.

Xtant Medical (NYSEAMERICAN:XTNT – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 1st. The medical device company reported ($0.02) EPS for the quarter. Xtant Medical had a negative net margin of 13.00% and a negative return on equity of 27.04%. The company had revenue of $20.23 million during the quarter.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Xtant Medical

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in Xtant Medical stock. Vanguard Group Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Xtant Medical Holdings, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:XTNT – Free Report) during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 1,117,910 shares of the medical device company’s stock, valued at approximately $805,000. Vanguard Group Inc. owned approximately 1.03% of Xtant Medical at the end of the most recent reporting period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 63.44% of the company’s stock.

Xtant Medical Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Xtant Medical Holdings, Inc develops, manufactures, and markets regenerative medicine products and medical devices for orthopedic and neurological surgeons in the United States and internationally. Its biomaterial products include OsteoSponge that provides a natural scaffold for cellular in-growth and exposes bone-forming proteins to the healing environment; OsteoSponge SC that fills bony defects in the subchondral region of joints; OsteoSelect DBM Putty for osteoinductive bone growth; OsteoSelect PLUS DBM Putty for use as a bone void filler and bone graft substitute in the pelvis, extremities, and posterolateral spine; OsteoFactor, which contains various proteins and peptides that support bone formation and remodeling; OsteoWrap; and OsteoVive Plus, a growth factor enriched cellular bone matrix.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Xtant Medical Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Xtant Medical and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.