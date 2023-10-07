Yield10 Bioscience, Inc. (NASDAQ:YTEN) Major Shareholder Jack W. Schuler Sells 41,399 Shares of Stock

Yield10 Bioscience, Inc. (NASDAQ:YTEN – Get Free Report) major shareholder Jack W. Schuler sold 41,399 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, October 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $0.31, for a total value of $12,833.69. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 921,557 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $285,682.67. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Large shareholders that own at least 10% of a company’s shares are required to disclose their transactions with the SEC.

Yield10 Bioscience Stock Up 4.8 %

Shares of YTEN opened at $0.32 on Friday. Yield10 Bioscience, Inc. has a twelve month low of $0.28 and a twelve month high of $4.19. The company has a 50 day moving average of $0.62 and a 200-day moving average of $1.88. The company has a quick ratio of 1.22, a current ratio of 1.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.65.

Yield10 Bioscience (NASDAQ:YTEN – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 14th. The specialty chemicals company reported ($0.64) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.48) by ($0.16). Yield10 Bioscience had a negative return on equity of 427.12% and a negative net margin of 3,882.82%. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Yield10 Bioscience, Inc. will post -1.93 EPS for the current year.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in YTEN. Jane Street Group LLC acquired a new stake in Yield10 Bioscience during the 1st quarter valued at $72,000. Millennium Management LLC acquired a new stake in Yield10 Bioscience during the 2nd quarter valued at $132,000. Finally, Grand Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in Yield10 Bioscience during the 1st quarter valued at $78,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 10.83% of the company’s stock.

YTEN has been the subject of a number of research reports. Lake Street Capital lowered their target price on Yield10 Bioscience from $12.00 to $3.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, August 16th. HC Wainwright lowered their target price on Yield10 Bioscience from $25.00 to $4.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, August 17th.

Yield10 Bioscience, Inc operates as agricultural bioscience company in the United States. The company primarily focus on production of low carbon products through processing Camelina seeds. Its products include Camelina oil for low carbon biofuel feedstock; Omega-3 oils for nutrition; and PHA bioplastics for biodegradable zero waste packaging solutions.

