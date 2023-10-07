Yum! Brands, Inc. (NYSE:YUM) Shares Sold by State of Alaska Department of Revenue

State of Alaska Department of Revenue reduced its position in Yum! Brands, Inc. (NYSE:YUM – Free Report) by 5.3% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 58,352 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock after selling 3,272 shares during the period. State of Alaska Department of Revenue’s holdings in Yum! Brands were worth $8,084,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in YUM. FMR LLC lifted its stake in shares of Yum! Brands by 466.5% in the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 5,867,285 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $774,951,000 after purchasing an additional 4,831,505 shares during the period. Norges Bank acquired a new position in Yum! Brands during the fourth quarter worth $315,239,000. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC raised its position in Yum! Brands by 75,766.0% during the fourth quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 1,640,982 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $210,177,000 after acquiring an additional 1,638,819 shares during the period. Two Sigma Investments LP acquired a new position in Yum! Brands during the fourth quarter worth $152,040,000. Finally, Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich raised its position in Yum! Brands by 98,557.0% during the second quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich now owns 985,583 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $136,553,000 after acquiring an additional 984,584 shares during the period. 80.17% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Yum! Brands stock opened at $119.46 on Friday. Yum! Brands, Inc. has a 12-month low of $103.96 and a 12-month high of $143.24. The stock has a market cap of $33.47 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.18, a PEG ratio of 1.86 and a beta of 1.01. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $128.98 and a 200 day moving average price of $132.86.

Yum! Brands ( NYSE:YUM Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 2nd. The restaurant operator reported $1.41 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.24 by $0.17. Yum! Brands had a net margin of 20.31% and a negative return on equity of 16.16%. The firm had revenue of $1.69 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.75 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $1.05 earnings per share. As a group, analysts forecast that Yum! Brands, Inc. will post 5.19 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 8th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, August 29th were given a dividend of $0.605 per share. This represents a $2.42 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.03%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, August 28th. Yum! Brands’s dividend payout ratio is presently 48.99%.

A number of research firms have weighed in on YUM. Citigroup reduced their price objective on shares of Yum! Brands from $179.00 to $173.00 in a research report on Thursday, August 3rd. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their price objective on shares of Yum! Brands from $139.00 to $138.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, August 3rd. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Yum! Brands in a research report on Thursday. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Piper Sandler started coverage on shares of Yum! Brands in a research note on Tuesday, June 13th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $142.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Bank of America raised their price target on shares of Yum! Brands from $151.00 to $158.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 3rd. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Yum! Brands currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $149.11.

In other Yum! Brands news, CEO David W. Gibbs sold 3,877 shares of Yum! Brands stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $135.92, for a total transaction of $526,961.84. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 57,325 shares in the company, valued at $7,791,614. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In related news, CEO David W. Gibbs sold 3,877 shares of Yum! Brands stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $135.92, for a total value of $526,961.84. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 57,325 shares in the company, valued at $7,791,614. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO David W. Gibbs sold 3,858 shares of Yum! Brands stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $134.81, for a total transaction of $520,096.98. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 57,325 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,727,983.25. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 12,871 shares of company stock worth $1,725,358 over the last three months. Insiders own 0.31% of the company’s stock.

Yum! Brands, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops, operates, and franchises quick service restaurants worldwide. The company operates through four segments: the KFC Division, the Taco Bell Division, the Pizza Hut Division, and the Habit Burger Grill Division. It operates restaurants under the KFC, Pizza Hut, Taco Bell, and The Habit Burger Grill brands, which specialize in chicken, pizza, made-to-order chargrilled burgers, sandwiches, Mexican-style food categories, and other food products.

