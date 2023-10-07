Zentalis Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:ZNTL) CFO Melissa B. Epperly Sells 5,482 Shares of Stock

Zentalis Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:ZNTL – Get Free Report) CFO Melissa B. Epperly sold 5,482 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, October 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $19.50, for a total transaction of $106,899.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 387,691 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,559,974.50. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website.

Zentalis Pharmaceuticals Stock Down 0.3 %

Zentalis Pharmaceuticals stock opened at $20.06 on Friday. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $24.28 and its 200 day moving average is $24.13. Zentalis Pharmaceuticals, Inc. has a 52-week low of $15.55 and a 52-week high of $31.46.

Zentalis Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ZNTL – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 9th. The company reported ($1.85) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.03) by ($0.82). During the same quarter last year, the company posted ($1.34) EPS. Equities research analysts expect that Zentalis Pharmaceuticals, Inc. will post -4.79 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Scharf Investments LLC bought a new position in shares of Zentalis Pharmaceuticals in the second quarter worth about $212,000. Federated Hermes Inc. lifted its stake in Zentalis Pharmaceuticals by 22.7% in the first quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 1,486,998 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,576,000 after acquiring an additional 275,398 shares during the period. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. lifted its stake in Zentalis Pharmaceuticals by 36.1% in the first quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 29,835 shares of the company’s stock worth $513,000 after acquiring an additional 7,914 shares during the period. Profund Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Zentalis Pharmaceuticals in the first quarter worth about $669,000. Finally, Avidity Partners Management LP lifted its stake in Zentalis Pharmaceuticals by 21.9% in the fourth quarter. Avidity Partners Management LP now owns 5,150,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $103,721,000 after acquiring an additional 926,900 shares during the period.

Several analysts recently issued reports on ZNTL shares. HC Wainwright restated a “buy” rating and set a $55.00 target price on shares of Zentalis Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Thursday, August 10th. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price target on shares of Zentalis Pharmaceuticals from $51.00 to $50.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, August 10th. Finally, Wedbush reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $38.00 price target on shares of Zentalis Pharmaceuticals in a report on Thursday, August 10th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat, Zentalis Pharmaceuticals has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $47.50.

About Zentalis Pharmaceuticals

Zentalis Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on discovering and developing small molecule therapeutics for the treatment of various cancers. Its products candidatures include the ZN-c3, an inhibitor of WEE1, a protein tyrosine kinase, which is in Phase 2 clinical trial for the treatment of inhibitor for advanced solid tumors and hematological malignancies; in Phase 2 clinical trial as a monotherapy for the treatment of uterine serous carcinoma indications; Phase 2 clinical trial in Cyclin E1 driven high-grade serous ovarian cancer, fallopian tube, or primary peritoneal cancer; Phase 1/2 clinical trial in combination with PARPi for platinum-resistant ovarian cancer; Phase 1b clinical trial in combination with chemotherapy in platinum-resistant ovarian, and peritoneal or fallopian tube cancer; Phase 1/2 clinical trial in combination with chemotherapy in relapsed or refractory osteosarcoma; Phase 1/2 clinical trial with encorafenib and cetuximab for mutant metastatic colorectal cancer; and Phase 1/2 clinical trial in combination with chemotherapy in pancreatic cancer.

