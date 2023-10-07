Zentalis Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:ZNTL) CFO Melissa B. Epperly Sells 5,482 Shares of Stock

Zentalis Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:ZNTL – Get Free Report) CFO Melissa B. Epperly sold 5,482 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, October 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $19.50, for a total transaction of $106,899.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 387,691 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,559,974.50. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website.
Zentalis Pharmaceuticals Stock Down 0.3 %
Zentalis Pharmaceuticals stock opened at $20.06 on Friday. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $24.28 and its 200 day moving average is $24.13. Zentalis Pharmaceuticals, Inc. has a 52-week low of $15.55 and a 52-week high of $31.46.
Zentalis Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ZNTL – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 9th. The company reported ($1.85) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.03) by ($0.82). During the same quarter last year, the company posted ($1.34) EPS. Equities research analysts expect that Zentalis Pharmaceuticals, Inc. will post -4.79 EPS for the current fiscal year.
Several analysts recently issued reports on ZNTL shares. HC Wainwright restated a “buy” rating and set a $55.00 target price on shares of Zentalis Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Thursday, August 10th. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price target on shares of Zentalis Pharmaceuticals from $51.00 to $50.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, August 10th. Finally, Wedbush reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $38.00 price target on shares of Zentalis Pharmaceuticals in a report on Thursday, August 10th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat, Zentalis Pharmaceuticals has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $47.50.
Zentalis Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on discovering and developing small molecule therapeutics for the treatment of various cancers. Its products candidatures include the ZN-c3, an inhibitor of WEE1, a protein tyrosine kinase, which is in Phase 2 clinical trial for the treatment of inhibitor for advanced solid tumors and hematological malignancies; in Phase 2 clinical trial as a monotherapy for the treatment of uterine serous carcinoma indications; Phase 2 clinical trial in Cyclin E1 driven high-grade serous ovarian cancer, fallopian tube, or primary peritoneal cancer; Phase 1/2 clinical trial in combination with PARPi for platinum-resistant ovarian cancer; Phase 1b clinical trial in combination with chemotherapy in platinum-resistant ovarian, and peritoneal or fallopian tube cancer; Phase 1/2 clinical trial in combination with chemotherapy in relapsed or refractory osteosarcoma; Phase 1/2 clinical trial with encorafenib and cetuximab for mutant metastatic colorectal cancer; and Phase 1/2 clinical trial in combination with chemotherapy in pancreatic cancer.
