Zentalis Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:ZNTL) CFO Melissa B. Epperly Sells 5,482 Shares of Stock

Zentalis Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:ZNTLGet Free Report) CFO Melissa B. Epperly sold 5,482 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, October 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $19.50, for a total transaction of $106,899.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 387,691 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,559,974.50. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website.

Zentalis Pharmaceuticals stock opened at $20.06 on Friday. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $24.28 and its 200 day moving average is $24.13. Zentalis Pharmaceuticals, Inc. has a 52-week low of $15.55 and a 52-week high of $31.46.

Zentalis Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ZNTLGet Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 9th. The company reported ($1.85) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.03) by ($0.82). During the same quarter last year, the company posted ($1.34) EPS. Equities research analysts expect that Zentalis Pharmaceuticals, Inc. will post -4.79 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Scharf Investments LLC bought a new position in shares of Zentalis Pharmaceuticals in the second quarter worth about $212,000. Federated Hermes Inc. lifted its stake in Zentalis Pharmaceuticals by 22.7% in the first quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 1,486,998 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,576,000 after acquiring an additional 275,398 shares during the period. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. lifted its stake in Zentalis Pharmaceuticals by 36.1% in the first quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 29,835 shares of the company’s stock worth $513,000 after acquiring an additional 7,914 shares during the period. Profund Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Zentalis Pharmaceuticals in the first quarter worth about $669,000. Finally, Avidity Partners Management LP lifted its stake in Zentalis Pharmaceuticals by 21.9% in the fourth quarter. Avidity Partners Management LP now owns 5,150,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $103,721,000 after acquiring an additional 926,900 shares during the period.

Several analysts recently issued reports on ZNTL shares. HC Wainwright restated a “buy” rating and set a $55.00 target price on shares of Zentalis Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Thursday, August 10th. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price target on shares of Zentalis Pharmaceuticals from $51.00 to $50.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, August 10th. Finally, Wedbush reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $38.00 price target on shares of Zentalis Pharmaceuticals in a report on Thursday, August 10th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat, Zentalis Pharmaceuticals has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $47.50.

Zentalis Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on discovering and developing small molecule therapeutics for the treatment of various cancers. Its products candidatures include the ZN-c3, an inhibitor of WEE1, a protein tyrosine kinase, which is in Phase 2 clinical trial for the treatment of inhibitor for advanced solid tumors and hematological malignancies; in Phase 2 clinical trial as a monotherapy for the treatment of uterine serous carcinoma indications; Phase 2 clinical trial in Cyclin E1 driven high-grade serous ovarian cancer, fallopian tube, or primary peritoneal cancer; Phase 1/2 clinical trial in combination with PARPi for platinum-resistant ovarian cancer; Phase 1b clinical trial in combination with chemotherapy in platinum-resistant ovarian, and peritoneal or fallopian tube cancer; Phase 1/2 clinical trial in combination with chemotherapy in relapsed or refractory osteosarcoma; Phase 1/2 clinical trial with encorafenib and cetuximab for mutant metastatic colorectal cancer; and Phase 1/2 clinical trial in combination with chemotherapy in pancreatic cancer.

